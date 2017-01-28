Punjab Elections 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu hits back at Badals and Arvind Kejriwal

Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing the rally at Jalalabad. (Source: ANI)

While addressing the mob at Punjab’s Jalalabad ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu looked in a very aggressive mood. As expected, his former party Bhartiya Janta Party and it’s CM face Parkash Singh Badal were Sidhu’s primary targets.

He crticised Badal for making fake promises and not living up to them. “Badal sahab haath jod kar muh bana kar khade ho jaate hain. 10 percent sewa aur 90 percent mewa,” he said.

Sidhu didn’t spare the Aam Admi Party either and targeted Arvind Kejriwal by saying that with just one week left for the polls, the party still hasn’t announced its CM candidate.

This wasn’t the first time, Modi had hit at AAP. While addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Malkit Singh Dhaka on Friday, he said that marriage procession is at your gate but AAP still doesn’t have a bridegroom ready. “Jo baraat hai wo saamne aake khari hui hai, par dulhe ka pata nai hai,” he said.

Earlier, the Badals had targeted Sidhu after his switch from BJP to Indian National Congress. While the 89-year-old Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal described it a sell out move, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal who is also the deputy Chief Minister of the state, called the cricketer-turned-politician a ‘human bomb’.