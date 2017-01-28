Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi vs Mayawati: Here is who said what against whom today

PM Narendra Modi at a rally in Panaji today. (ANI)

With Assembly polls in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur all set to start from February 4, all political parties have intensified their campaigns trying to woo voters with their promises and what more they could do for states. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is in Punjab on a threthree-dayit for campaigns. While he attended a rally in Amritsar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Panaji ahead of polls. Here is the list of what political leaders said and promised to the voters:

PM Narendra Modi

* Some saying PMO pressurised Election Commission for simultaneous elections in Punjab, Goa. If you don’t trust the umpire, then why enter the battlefield?

* Why Congress is being chased-away from every part of country, he asks referring to Congress losing several elections in last couple of years.

* Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1st budget, in order to attack us the moment we release it.

* Will Opposition parties fight elections on petty issues like what date election Commission has issued for polls.

* Corrupt people are worries, Modi is bringing out theie black monmey, which they had hidden for last 70 years.

Rahul Gandhi

*If a party believes in ‘mera hai, tera hai’ politics, then it should not come in power in state.

* The SAD-BJP Government has done nothing for the poor or Dalits of the state.

* The SAD-BJP Government has encouraged drug menace in the state. Nearly 70% youth are under its effect.

* Narendra Modi says he is fighting against corruption, but in Punjab he is supporting SAD.

* SAD-BJP Government has ruined Punjab for last ten years.

Mayawati

* People of Uttar Pradesh will not vote for BJP, as they have been fooled by them many times.

* BJP’s manifesto will go waste.

* Centre’s demonetisation step has created problems for the poor, who are upset with BJP and will not vote for them.

*If the BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, they might work to destroy the reservation given to Dalits and tribals.

* If BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh after the Assembly elections in the state, they the state might see communal riots again.