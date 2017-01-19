Narendra Modi in trouble; Congress leader files complaint to EC, accuses PM of using religion for election campaign

The complaint states that the Prime Minister addressed Ramayana Darshan exhibition via video conference on January 12 and utilised the event as a part of his election campaign. (PTI)

Congress leader K C Mittal on Thursday filed a complaint against prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to the election Commission for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint states that the Prime Minister addressed Ramayana Darshan exhibition via video conference on January 12 and utilised the event as a part of his election campaign in the name of religion by invoking and making statements regarding “Bhagwan Shri Ram, “Ayodhya”, “Ram Rajya”, “Hanumanji” & Bharat repeatedly. This comes just days after BJP leaders met senior officials of the Election Commission today, complaining about Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi claiming that he found the party’s symbol in the images of Gods.

Speaking to media persons, after meeting officers, party leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had said that the commission had taken the issue seriously and would take necessary steps. Demanding the party symbol to be seized Naqvi added that the remark by the Congress vice president was a case of corrupt practices and also a violation of Model Code of Conduct. Further hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, the minister also said that by the statement the former was trying to tell voters that if they are voting for the symbol, they are actually voting for their religion.

A few days ago, speaking at the function, the Congress vice president had allegedly co-related symbols of Congress with Shivji, Buddha, Guru Nanak, Mahavir. A BJP delegation led by former MLC Shyam Nandan Singh had met a chief electoral officer(CEO) and requested him to take action against Rahul Gandhi and his party. The delegation which also handed over a video footage of the speech alleged that the comments were against the recent Supreme Court’s order.