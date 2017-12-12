Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM to take sea plane from Sabarmati, second phase poll campaign ends today

PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today travel in a sea-plane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country. (File photo)

PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today travel in a sea-plane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country. PM Modi said that it is for the first time in the country that a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river. He will offer prayers at the Ambaji Temple after landing in Dharoi dam. As per the schedule, Modi will set on board the sea-plane from Sabarmati riverfront near Sardar Bridge at around 9.30 am on Tuesday. He will land in the reservoir of Dharoi dam and then visit the Ambaji Temple. He will return to Sabarmati riverfront in the seaplane at around 2.30 pm.

Check live updates here:

8:44 AM: Security beefed up at Sabarmati river ahead of PM modi’s visit today.

8:40 AM: Campaigning for second phase of Gujarat poll ends today; PM to take sea plane from Sabarmati river and land in Dharoi dam.

Tomorrow at 9:30 AM I will travel from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via sea plane. After that will offer prayers to Maa Amba at Ambaji. With air, roads & rail connectivity, our Government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2017

8:30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via sea plane, today. After that, he will offer prayers at Ambaji.