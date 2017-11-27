Narendra Modi Gujarat election campaign Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: PM set to address first rally in Bhuj at 9 AM

Gujarat Election 2017: PM Narendra Modi begins election campaign today (PTI)

Narendra Modi Gujarat election campaign Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: A day after appealing for a nationwide debate on holding simultaneous assembly elections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the campaign trail in his home Gujarat today. The much-anticipated election campaign by Modi, experts believe, will set the tone of the upcoming elections – on whether BJP will manage to save Gujarat, or Congress will make a comeback. In a series of tweets on Sunday, PM informed about his campaign schedule. “Tomorrow I begin my rallies across Gujarat. My first rally will be in Bhuj, Kutch. This district is close to my heart. Its spirit of resilience after the 2001 quake was seen by the world. Since then, Kutch has seen record progress, which has benefitted all sections of society. Tomorrow I would address rallies in Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej. Guided by the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ we are committed to taking Gujarat to even new heights of growth and building on the good work done in the last two decades in the state,” Modi tweeted.

7:45 am: After his first rally in Bhuj, he will move to address people at Jasdan at 11 am, followed by Dhari at 1 pm and Kamrej at 3 pm.

7: 30 am: PM Modi will address his first rally in Bhuj today. The rally will start at 9 am according to his itinerary.

7:20 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has accused the Congress of seeking refuge in casteism and “outsourcing” its campaign to caste leaders while dismissing any threat to the BJP’s poll prospects from the Congress-Hardik Patel tie-up.

7: 18 am: “Each rally has been organized in such a way that people from 5-6 surrounding constituencies can also attend it,” said Gujarat BJP incharge Bhupender Yadav.

7: 15 am: PM Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Gujarat’s Bhuj, Dhari, Jasdan, Kamrej today.

7:05 am: The Congress Party released its third list of 76 candidates for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election late on Sunday night, the filing of nominations for which ends on Monday.

7:00 am: “On reaching Gujarat tomorrow, I will first go to Mata no Madh in Kutch and seek the blessings of Ashapura Mata”, PM Narendra Modi tweeted yesterday.

