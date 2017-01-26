Demonetisation effect: PM Modi can win 360 seats, UPA just 60 if national polls are held today, says survey

PM Narendra Modi’s popularity is increasing. (Reuters)

The mood of the nation is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government if an India Today-Karvy survey is to be believed. According to the survey, Modi-led NDA can win as many as 360 seats if General Elections are held today, while the Congress-led UPA would be restricted to 60 seats. The survey shows that demonetisation decision of the Modi government has increased the PM’s popularity all across the country.

The extensive survey was conducted across 19 states from the end of demonetisation deadline on December 30 until January 9. It was found that the NDA can win up to 42% votes, that will translate into 360 seats in the Lok Sabha, if General Elections are held today. In contrast, Congress-led UPA can get just 25% votes, while others can get up to 33% votes.

As far as the best Prime Ministerial candidate in the country is considered, PM Modi is way ahead of the competitors with 65% votes in the survey. Modi’s popularity graph remained undisturbed throughout 2016 even in the face of a vicious campaign against him after demonetisation by opposition parties. In a similar survey in August 2016, it was found that the NDA could win 40% seats, while now it has increased up to 42%. This also shows there was no effect of demonetisation on his popularity as India’s top leader.

For the upcoming Assembly elections, another poll conducted by THE WEEK-Hansa Research has predicted that the BJP would emerge as the largest single party in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, and the Congress in Punjab. According to THE WEEK-Hansa Research, 192 to 196 seats can go to BJP in Uttar Pradesh, while SP-Congress alliance will come a close second with 178-182, the BSP a poor third with 20 to 24 seats, and others 5 to 9.

“In Punjab, the opinion poll predicts the Congress emerging as the largest single party with 49 to 51 seats in an assembly of 117 seats, and AAP finishing second with 33 to 35 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance scores only 28 to 30 seats, and others 3 to 5 seats.”

Of these four states, a clear majority has been predicted only in Uttrakhand, with BJP likely to clinch 37 to 39 seats in the 70-member House, while the ruling Congress is expected to get 27 to 29 seats. The BSP is likely to bag 1 to 3 seats, the poll said, adding other smaller parties also will net 1 to 3 seats.

In Goa, out of the total 40 seats, the ruling BJP is likely to garner 17 to 19 seats, followed by the Congress 11 to 13, the poll predicted, while giving new challenger AAP only 2 to 4 seats. The alliance led by Maharashtra Gomantak Party is expected to get 3 to 5 seats. Independents are likely to win a maximum of 2 seats, and others 1 to 3 seats, it said. This opinion poll was held a week ago, immediately after the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance was firmed up, according to a release.

(With PTI inputs)