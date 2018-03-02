Nagaland election result 2018 LIVE updates

Nagaland election result 2018 LIVE: Counting will begin on Saturday.

Nagaland election result 2018 LIVE: The counting for Nagaland Assembly election 2018 will start in a few hours from now. The BJP is contesting in the state in an alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). Both parties are contesting ng 20 and 40 seats respectively.

CVoter exit poll predicted a victory for the BJP-NDPP with the combine likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share. The survey said the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) will 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 per cent. IN 2013 elections, NPF had won 38 seats and 47.65 vote share in 2013 elections. The Congress tally is expected to come down to 0-4 seats, according to Cvoter survey.

(Counting to begin at 800 am on Saturday)