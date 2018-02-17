Nagaland Election 2018: BJP offers free Jerusalem trip to voters; check what Congress offers

Nagaland Election 2018: The BJP responded to both the Congress party and the Baptist church in the manifesto. (PTI)

Nagaland Election 2018: With assembly elections merely 10 days away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress released their manifestos on Friday, February 16, promising voters a free or subsidised trip to Jerusalem. Released by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju, the BJP manifesto promised to set up a special board for the senior citizens that would conduct a lucky draw to select 50 people to visit Jerusalem for free. While the Congress addressed to the minority community in its manifesto by facilitating them with a trip to Jerusalem at subsidised costs. The Naga People’s Front did not address any religion in its manifesto but all the three parties are working on a solution to the Naga talks and improving infrastructure in the state.

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council had already intervened into the electoral politics asking the people of the state to be aware of an attack on Christianity. Facing attack from the church, the BJP undertook Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s integral humanism while three pages of the Congress manifesto were devoted to the “RSS-BJP forcing its communal agenda in Nagaland”.

The Congress, contesting for 18 seats in the state assembly polls, said in its appeal to the people, “The BJP is the political arm of the RSS and the Hindutva brotherhood driven by a devilish resilience to persecute all minorities. The single objective of this nexus of evil is to create a Hindu Raj. The NPF has pledged their soul to this force of evil to loot and plunder Nagaland,” reported IE. The BJP responded to both the Congress party and the Baptist church in the manifesto.

The BJP said that they are “a pro-people, people centric, pro-active development centred secular party with its ideological principles of ‘Integral Humanism’ as propounded by its philosopher and guide Shri Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and… stand strong and committed for the harmonious co-existence of all communities and faiths within the country and with the global community.” In its manifesto, the party also showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for signing the Framework Agreement of 2015.

Addressing the Naga political issue, the NPF said that it was committed to establishing a common “Naga homeland” and the “integration of contiguous Naga inhabited areas,” the report added The Congress referred to its own history and said that Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri had instituted discussions on the same. It also said that the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, had made it a national issue and also offered to negotiate.