Meghalaya LIVE updates: State to get its first woman CM in Agatha Sangma? Announcement at 5 pm

Tura: NPP candidate Agatha Sangma displays victory sign after winning in her constituency in the Meghalaya Assembly elections at Tura on Saturday. PTI Photo

Meghalaya election result 2018 LIVE: In another setback for the Congress after the party failed to impress in Tripura and Nagaland, Meghalaya has also gone to the BJP camp, as per reports. The saffron party has stitched alliance with Conrad Sangma-led NPP and other three parties. The Congress has emerged as the single largest party in the state but looks set to suffer a fate similar to Goa and Manipur last year. The Congress was outsmarted by BJP in both Goa and Manipur even as the latter was not the largest party.

Earlier today, Congress leader and CM Mukul Sangma submitted his resignation. BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma told ANI today, “How can we have the upper hand? BJP has 2, the upper hand will be NPP 19, followed by next upper hand UDP, they are 6. We are in discussion with PDF also. That is why at 5 pm we are going to meet governor with 29 members, that number will definitely go up.”

“UDP has extended a support letter to us & we have discussed threadbare. It is just a matter of 2 hours, you will come to know everything, who will be the leader. Let it unfold officially in a dignified manner,” Sarma said.

3.58 pm: Will Meghalaya get its first woman CM in Agatha Sangma? NPP’s Conrad Sangma tells ANI, “You will come to know at 5 pm.”