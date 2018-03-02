Meghalaya election result 2018 LIVE: Counting to begin on Saturday.

Meghalaya election result 2018 LIVE updates: Counting for Meghalaya assembly election 2018 will being in a few hours from now. Around 84 per cent voting took place in the state on 27 February. The contesting parties are ruling Congress, BJP, National People’s Party (NPP) and the newly floated People’s Democratic Front.

The CVoter exit poll has predicted the ruling Congress will suffer some setback with its tally coming down to 13-19 from 29 while the BJP is set to win 4-8 seats and around 16.5 per cent of vote share. It said the local National People’s Party (NPP) may get 17-23 seats.

In 2013 election, BJP had lost all 13 seats it contested with a vote share of 6.2 per cent, while the NPP could win only two seats out of 32 it contested.

(Counting to begin at 8.00 am on Saturday)