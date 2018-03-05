Meghalaya election: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for government formation, says party ‘usurped power using proxy’

Gandhi added that BJP’s gesture showed party’s disregard for people’s mandate.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party has ‘usurped’ power in Meghalaya through a proxy political party. Gandhi added that BJP’s gesture showed party’s disregard for people’s mandate. “With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. Like in Manipur & Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people,(sic)” Gandhi said. “Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance,” he added.

Earlier, making first comments on the election results, Gandhi had said that Congress party respects the mandate of people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. “We are committed to strengthening our party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people. My sincere thanks to each and every Congress worker who toiled for the party,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress President’s reaction came two days after results for assembly elections in three states were declared on Saturday. While the Congress lost Meghalaya despite emerging as the largest party, it failed to score a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the Congress won 21 seats, where it was in power for the past 10 years. However, the party could not garner the support of regional outfits to form a coalition government. The party had sent top leaders like Ahmed Patel, Kamal Nath, Mukul Vasnik to Shillong to talk to regional parties but to no avail.

On the other hand, Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party was able to garner support of United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP to form the government. BJP was touted to be as the instrumental flock in getting a non-Congress government installed in the state. Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the convenor of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), announced that Sangma will be the next chief minister of the state. The newly elected MLAs are scheduled take oath during a special one-day Assembly session on Wednesday. Sangma will recommend the name of the Protem Speaker after assuming the charge of chief minister. Also, the BJP was able to form government in Tripura and Nagaland, this way bagging three out of the three states.