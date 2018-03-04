Meghalaya Election 2018: Mukul Sangma tenders resignation to Governor

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma resigns as CM. (IE)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma tendered his resignation to Governor Ganga Prasad today, a day after the Congress failed to secure majority in the Assembly elections. The governor accepted the resignation and asked Sangma to be in charge till a new government is formed, a Raj Bhavan official said. “Since the whole election process is over, the chief minister has to submit his resignation and I did. Further course of action will follow as per convention,” the outgoing chief minister told PTI. Sangma won both the seats he contested. He retained his Ampati seat for the fifth time, defeating the BJP candidate by over 8,000 votes.

He also won from Songsak, defeating the NPP contestant by over 1,300 votes. Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly. Faced with anti-incumbency and desertion ahead of the February 27 elections, the Congress failed to secure majority winning 21 seats only in the 60-member House. An ally of the BJP, the National People’s Party (NPP) bagged 19 seats and today claimed to form the government with the support of 15 MLAs belonging to other regional parties.