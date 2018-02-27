Meghalaya election 2018 exit poll result to be out today

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections Exit Poll results will be announced on Tuesday evening after 4.30 pm. The voting in the north-eastern state is currently underway. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and appealed people to vote in large numbers. “I urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections taking place today,” he wrote. The results for Meghalaya elections will be declared on March 3 along with that of Tripura and Nagaland. Buoyed by the formation of its governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is making strong efforts to get hold of another state. The state of Meghalaya is seen as important for the Congress as the party has ruled it for 10 years. For BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spearheaded the campaign. While top leaders including party chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, I&B minister Smriti Irani have also campaigned for the party.