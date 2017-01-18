  3. Mean jokes fly free as ND Tiwari joins BJP at 91: Check out some of them here

Senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his son Rohit Shekhar ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

By: | Published: January 18, 2017 5:44 PM
nd tiwari, narayan dutt tiwari, nd tiwari jokes, nd tiwari bjp, uttarakhand assembly elections, uttarakhand news, rohit sekhar, bhartiya janata party, bjp uttarakhand, uttarakhand election, uttarakhand poll, uttarakhand news, amit shah, bjp news ND Tiwari and his son Rohit Sekhar joined BJP today. (Source: IE)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his son Rohit Shekhar ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. After Navjot Sidhu in Punjab, Tiwari is another high-profile name who has switched over to a new party.Two days ago, Sidhu had joined Congress party after leaving the BJP a few months ago. Tiwari and his son were inducted in the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Tiwari switched his allegiance after the BJP agreed to give Assembly ticket to his son Rohit from Kumaon region in Uttarakhand.

Tiwari was a successful Congress CM in Uttar Pradesh during his time and after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, he was also one of the top Congress candidates who could have become India’s Prime Minister. Tiwari was elected as the third Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and served the state between 2002 and 2007. He was then appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh and held the position between 2007 and 2009. However, public perception about Tiwari these days is influenced by the leader’s infamous legal battle over paternity against his son. Tiwari even had to undergo a paternity test.

So when on Tuesday, BJP decided to accept Tiwari as a member, the event provided Twitterati an opportunity to crack some mean jokes about the former Congress leader’s sex life. Some even wondered why BJP have inducted a 91-year-old leader. Here are some of the jokes you would lilke to read:

BJP is expecting to beat the Congress in Uttarakhand and win with a full majority. If Tiwari’s induction will help the BJP achieve its objective or not remains to be seen.

