Mean jokes fly free as ND Tiwari joins BJP at 91: Check out some of them here

ND Tiwari and his son Rohit Sekhar joined BJP today. (Source: IE)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with his son Rohit Shekhar ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. After Navjot Sidhu in Punjab, Tiwari is another high-profile name who has switched over to a new party.Two days ago, Sidhu had joined Congress party after leaving the BJP a few months ago. Tiwari and his son were inducted in the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Tiwari switched his allegiance after the BJP agreed to give Assembly ticket to his son Rohit from Kumaon region in Uttarakhand.

Tiwari was a successful Congress CM in Uttar Pradesh during his time and after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, he was also one of the top Congress candidates who could have become India’s Prime Minister. Tiwari was elected as the third Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and served the state between 2002 and 2007. He was then appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh and held the position between 2007 and 2009. However, public perception about Tiwari these days is influenced by the leader’s infamous legal battle over paternity against his son. Tiwari even had to undergo a paternity test.

So when on Tuesday, BJP decided to accept Tiwari as a member, the event provided Twitterati an opportunity to crack some mean jokes about the former Congress leader’s sex life. Some even wondered why BJP have inducted a 91-year-old leader. Here are some of the jokes you would lilke to read:

One week after Sakshi Maharaj said- “People with 4 wives & 40 children are causing population problem”, BJP inducts ND Tiwari to Troll him ???? — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 18, 2017

BJP ropes in ND Tiwari from Congress. He underwent a NDA test for the same. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) January 18, 2017

ND Tiwari should be elected as BJP women’s welfare head With so much experience, he can improve the productivity to its best ???? — AsGaR (@rags_asgi) January 18, 2017

BJP brings big relief for LK Advani in form of ND Tiwari. Now not being the senior most anymore in BJP, Advani can easily troll Tiwari, 91 — Debarati Majumder (@debarati_m) January 18, 2017

Big blow to Congress to lose ND Tiwari.

Since he formed the Indian National Congress.

In 1885.

At the age of 38. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 18, 2017

ND Tiwari known as Indira Sonia loyalist told me in 1990 how he hated family control but could do nothing as they had party plus MONEY. http://t.co/3yPnrJWO4N — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 18, 2017

ND Tiwari joined BJP to fulfil Sakshi Maharaj’s mission .

He might teach in shakhas how to produce 10 children . — DeshKaAgent (@DeshkaAgent) January 18, 2017

Wonder what residents of BJP’s marg-darshak mandala feel about the 91 year old ND Tiwari joining active politics. Hope lives!! — Arvind Jha (@jalajboy) January 18, 2017

Till yesterday ND Tiwari was the “sevak” & now has joined the ranks of Margdarshak. Age has compelled him to lose his balance of mind — S L Mehra (@slmehra) January 18, 2017

Waiting for Kumar Vishwas to join his colleague ND Tiwari in BJP 🙂

Both have literally come out of their closet to join #AreAssAss — Suryanarayan Ganesh (@gsurya) January 18, 2017

BJP supporters’ reaction after learning ND Tiwari might join BJP pic.twitter.com/zh5BuBuFUD — Vibha (@VibhaSays) January 18, 2017

BJP is expecting to beat the Congress in Uttarakhand and win with a full majority. If Tiwari’s induction will help the BJP achieve its objective or not remains to be seen.