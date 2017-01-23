BJP announces 31 candidates for Manipur assembly polls

After releasing the second list for upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 31 candidates for Manipur polls, which will be conducted in two phases on 4th and 8the March. Of these 31 candidates, 20 have been fielded for the first phase of elections and rest will contest for the second phase.
The names of the candidates were finalised in a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, chaired by party President Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and others. The elections for the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held in two phases, on March 4 and on March 8.
BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in the state but is unlikely to project any chief ministerial candidate. Formation of new districts in the state, about 80 days old economic blockade by the United Naga Council (UNC) on National Highway and territorial integrity of the state in view of the ongoing talks between the Centre and insurgent naga group NSCN (IM) are the issues that will dominate the election.
Earlier, BJP had announced the 155 candidates for the UP assembly polls yesterday and fielded Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh from the crucial Noida assembly constituency. Another top politician, former senior Congress leader and now BJP member, Rita Bahuguna Joshi will contest from Lucknow Cantt, Siddharth Nath Singh to contest from Allahabad West, and Garima Singh will contest from Amethi.
List of the candidates for Manipur assembly elections:
|Sl.
|AC No.
|AC Name
|Phase
|Name of Candidate
|1
|2
|Heingang
|Phase-1
|Shri N. Biren Singh
|2
|3
|Khurai
|Phase-1
|Shri L. Susindro Meitei
|3
|5
|Thongju
|Phase-1
|Th. Biswajit Singh
|4
|6
|Keirao
|Phase-1
|Shri L. Rameshwor Meetei
|5
|7
|Andro
|Phase-1
|Dr. Nimaichand Luwang
|6
|8
|Lamlai
|Phase-1
|Kh. Ibomcha Singh
|7
|11
|Sagolband
|Phase-1
|Dr. Kh. Loken Singh
|8
|12
|Keisamthong
|Phase-1
|Shri R.K. Shivachandra Singh
|9
|14
|Yaiskul
|Phase-1
|Shri Th. Satyabrata Singh
|10
|15
|Wangkhei
|Phase-1
|Yumkham Erabot Singh
|11
|18
|Konthoujam
|Phase-1
|Dr. S. Ranjan Singh
|12
|19
|Patsoi
|Phase-1
|Shri S. Premananda Sharma
|13
|20
|Langthabal
|Phase-1
|Shri O. Joy Singh
|14
|22
|Wangoi
|Phase-1
|Shri S. Joy Singh
|15
|23
|Mayang Imphal
|Phase-1
|Shri K. Robindro Singh
|16
|24
|Nambol
|Phase-1
|Shri Th. Chaoba Singh
|17
|25
|Oinam
|Phase-1
|L. Radhakishor Singh
|18
|27
|Moirang
|Phase-1
|Shri P. Sharatchandra Singh
|19
|28
|Thanga
|Phase-1
|Shri M. Asnikumar Singh
|20
|29
|Kumbi
|Phase-1
|Shri N. Mangi Singh
|21
|30
|Lilong
|Phase-2
|Md. Anwar Hussain
|22
|31
|Thoubal
|Phase-2
|L. Bashanta Singh (Bhim)
|23
|32
|Wangkhem
|Phase-2
|Shri O. Haridas Singh
|24
|33
|Heirok
|Phase-2
|Shri Th. Radheshyam Singh
|25
|34
|Wanging Tentha
|Phase-2
|Shri M. Hemanta Singh
|26
|35
|Khangabok
|Phase-2
|Shri Th. Jadumani Singh
|27
|36
|Wabgai
|Phase-2
|Dr. U. Deben Singh
|28
|38
|Hiyanglam
|Phase-2
|Dr. Y Radheshyam Singh
|29
|39
|Sugnoo
|Phase-2
|Shri Y. Jiban Singh
|30
|49
|Tadubi (ST)
|Phase-2
|Francis Ngajokpa
|31
|52
|Tamei (ST)
|Phase-2
|Z Kikhonbou Newmai
(With agency inputs)