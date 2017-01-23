BJP announces 31 candidates for Manipur assembly polls

Of these 31 candidates, 20 have been fielded for the first phase of elections and rest will contest for the second phase. (PTI)

After releasing the second list for upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 31 candidates for Manipur polls, which will be conducted in two phases on 4th and 8the March. Of these 31 candidates, 20 have been fielded for the first phase of elections and rest will contest for the second phase.

The names of the candidates were finalised in a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, chaired by party President Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and others. The elections for the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held in two phases, on March 4 and on March 8.

BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in the state but is unlikely to project any chief ministerial candidate. Formation of new districts in the state, about 80 days old economic blockade by the United Naga Council (UNC) on National Highway and territorial integrity of the state in view of the ongoing talks between the Centre and insurgent naga group NSCN (IM) are the issues that will dominate the election.

Earlier, BJP had announced the 155 candidates for the UP assembly polls yesterday and fielded Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh from the crucial Noida assembly constituency. Another top politician, former senior Congress leader and now BJP member, Rita Bahuguna Joshi will contest from Lucknow Cantt, Siddharth Nath Singh to contest from Allahabad West, and Garima Singh will contest from Amethi.

List of the candidates for Manipur assembly elections:

Sl. AC No. AC Name Phase Name of Candidate 1 2 Heingang Phase-1 Shri N. Biren Singh 2 3 Khurai Phase-1 Shri L. Susindro Meitei 3 5 Thongju Phase-1 Th. Biswajit Singh 4 6 Keirao Phase-1 Shri L. Rameshwor Meetei 5 7 Andro Phase-1 Dr. Nimaichand Luwang 6 8 Lamlai Phase-1 Kh. Ibomcha Singh 7 11 Sagolband Phase-1 Dr. Kh. Loken Singh 8 12 Keisamthong Phase-1 Shri R.K. Shivachandra Singh 9 14 Yaiskul Phase-1 Shri Th. Satyabrata Singh 10 15 Wangkhei Phase-1 Yumkham Erabot Singh 11 18 Konthoujam Phase-1 Dr. S. Ranjan Singh 12 19 Patsoi Phase-1 Shri S. Premananda Sharma 13 20 Langthabal Phase-1 Shri O. Joy Singh 14 22 Wangoi Phase-1 Shri S. Joy Singh 15 23 Mayang Imphal Phase-1 Shri K. Robindro Singh 16 24 Nambol Phase-1 Shri Th. Chaoba Singh 17 25 Oinam Phase-1 L. Radhakishor Singh 18 27 Moirang Phase-1 Shri P. Sharatchandra Singh 19 28 Thanga Phase-1 Shri M. Asnikumar Singh 20 29 Kumbi Phase-1 Shri N. Mangi Singh 21 30 Lilong Phase-2 Md. Anwar Hussain 22 31 Thoubal Phase-2 L. Bashanta Singh (Bhim) 23 32 Wangkhem Phase-2 Shri O. Haridas Singh 24 33 Heirok Phase-2 Shri Th. Radheshyam Singh 25 34 Wanging Tentha Phase-2 Shri M. Hemanta Singh 26 35 Khangabok Phase-2 Shri Th. Jadumani Singh 27 36 Wabgai Phase-2 Dr. U. Deben Singh 28 38 Hiyanglam Phase-2 Dr. Y Radheshyam Singh 29 39 Sugnoo Phase-2 Shri Y. Jiban Singh 30 49 Tadubi (ST) Phase-2 Francis Ngajokpa 31 52 Tamei (ST) Phase-2 Z Kikhonbou Newmai

(With agency inputs)