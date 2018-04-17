  4. Karnataka Election 2018: AIADMK appoints key office-bearers to party’s state unit

Karnataka Election 2018: AIADMK appoints key office-bearers to party’s state unit

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: The AIADMK today appointed key office-bearers to the party's state unit in poll-bound Karnataka and indicated it would contest two assembly constituencies in the May 12 elections.

By: | Chennai | Published: April 17, 2018 5:32 PM
Karnataka Assembly election 2018, Karnataka election 2018, Karnataka Assembly election, Assembly election 2018, Election 2018, Assembly election Karnataka, Karnataka election, Election in Karnataka, AIADMK, O Panneerselvam, K Palaniswami Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced the appointment of MP Yuvaraj as the AIADMK’s Karnataka state secretary. (PTI)

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: The AIADMK today appointed key office-bearers to the party’s state unit in poll-bound Karnataka and indicated it would contest two assembly constituencies in the May 12 elections. Party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced the appointment of MP Yuvaraj as the AIADMK’s Karnataka state secretary. The two leaders in a statement also said that SD Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary of the party’s Karnataka unit.

They had in December last relieved Va Pugazhenthi, a loyalist of then sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran, as Secretary of AIADMK’s Karnataka unit. The party invited applications from aspirants who wanted to contest from Kolar Gold Field and Gandhinagar assembly seats, which have a seizable Tamil population, in the neighbouring state.

The AIADMK had contested five seats in the 2013 elections, polling a total of 10,280 votes. Rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce fight in the May 12 elections to 224 assembly constituencies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top