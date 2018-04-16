Karnataka Assembly election 2018: BJP releases second list of 82 candidates

Karnataka Assembly election 2018: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its second list of 82 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

Karnataka Assembly election 2018: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its second list of 82 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The names of the candidates were finalised by party’s central election committee (CEC), which comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. A meeting of the CEC was held in Delhi to finalise the party’s candidates for the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls. On April 8, the saffron party had declared its first list of 72 candidates for the 224-member assembly.

The BJP is trying tooth and nail to come back to power in the state, dislodging the Congress. H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) is the third major player in the contest. On the other hand, the Congress has declared the names of 218 candidates in the elections. The results of the election will be declared on May 15.

