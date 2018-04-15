‘Dhongi’ Adityanath, says Congress over Unnao rape: Controversy erupts before Karnataka election 2018; know details

The Uttar Pradesh CM is underfire from Opposition and people for UP Police’s alleged inaction in Unnao rape case.

Karnataka election 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party had pitted saffron robbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi as its star campaigner in Karnataka. Adityanath too took the charge early and addressed a number of rallies in the state, launching fierce attacks on Congress. However, just at the time BJP needed Adityanath most, the UP chief minister has found himself surrounded in a big controversy back home. The Uttar Pradesh CM is underfire from Opposition and people for UP Police’s alleged inaction in Unnao rape case. The incident gave an opportunity to Congress to target Adityanath and BJP in poll-bound Karnataka.

On Saturday, Karnataka Congress Congress chief Dinesh Kundu Rao attacked Adityanath, saying he is not a Yogi but a “dhongi”. “PM Modi should sack Yogi Adityanath as he is not a Yogi but a ‘dhongi’,” it said.

The Karnataka Congress Working President further said that Adityanath should be “beaten with sandals” if he visits Karnataka again. “Mr Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, he is unfit to be CM of Uttar Pradesh, if he had any decency he would have resigned by now,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

BJP slammed Rao for his comments. Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka B. S. Yeddyurappa said the state will never forgive Congress for disrespecting a Natha family saint.

“Dinesh Gundu Rao’s choice of words to address Yogi Adityanath ji has appalled me. Utter disrespect to a CM & a revered Natha family saint. The millions of Natha Panth followers of Karnataka will never forgive this. I sympathise with you and your party’s culture. #apologizetoYogi,” he tweeted.

Please take a look at UP CM Adityanaths criminal record. I wonder how many Yogis and Saints have his track record.

Should we still call him a Yogi?

And why are you insulting our revered true saints of Karnataka & India by comparing them to Adityanath.http://t.co/Zn3cJTjq4Y… http://t.co/ghkL5tnKGe — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) April 14, 2018

Mr Rao, your love for Muslims must not translate to hatred for Hindu saints. What were you thinking when you said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals? Hindu-Vokkaligas of K’taka hold him in high regard. You have insulted the entire community with your heinous comments! — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 14, 2018

The Karnataka BJP also slammed Rao. “Mr Rao, your love for Muslims must not translate to hatred for Hindu saints. What were you thinking when you said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals? Hindu-Vokkaligas of K’taka hold him in high regard. You have insulted the entire community with your heinous comments!” he said.

However, Rao continued his attack on Adityanath. Replying to BJP on twitter, he said that comparing Yogi to other saints is a disrespect to the state. “Please take a look at UP CM Adityanaths criminal record. I wonder how many Yogis and Saints have his track record. Should we still call him a Yogi? And why are you insulting our revered true saints of Karnataka & India by comparing them to Adityanath,” he said.

Earlier too, Rao had demanded the resignation of Adityanath in Unnao rape case. “BJP MLA accused of rape. The victim can’t get an FIR filed. They protest. Victims father arrested & assaulted..dies due to injuries. UP CM Adityanath doesn’t act. High Court intervenes & asks for FIR & MLA is arrested. Is this what a true #Yogi will do? #YogiMustResign (sic)” he had said on twitter.