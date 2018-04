Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Congress shuns ‘one-family, one-ticket’ policy; Sidddaramaiah, son get ticket in list of 218 candidates

The party has fielded heavyweights – chief minister Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari and state party chief G Parameshwara from Korategere. (PTI)

The Congress has moved away from its “one-family, one-ticket” formula for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. The grand old party has given tickets to incumbent chief minister and his son, the Home Minister and his daughter, and the Law minister and his son. The party has fielded heavyweights – chief minister Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari and state party chief G Parameshwara from Korategere.

However, the party didn’t allow Siddaramaiah to contest from two seats. Earlier, there was speculation that the chief minister might be in the fray from a second constituency, Badami, in north Karnataka’s Bagalkote district.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah was representing Varuna in Mysuru. His son, Yatindra, will now contest from here. Chamundeshwari is considered as the pocket-borough of Siddaramaiah. He had made his debut from the seat in 1983 on a Lok Dal ticket. He has won the constituency five times and tasted defeat twice.

The party cut the tickets of 12 sitting MLAs, however, all the ministers were given a ticket. Further, the list included 15 women candidates and seven former JD-S and two ex-BJP legislators who joined the party earlier this year.

Here’s the complete list of 218 candidates from the Congress

Nippani Kakasaheb Patil Nippani Ganesh Hukkeri Nippani Mahesh Eranagouda Kumatalli Nippani Srimanth Balasaheb Patil Nippani Amit Shama Ghatge Nippani Pradeep Kumar Malagi Nippani A B Patil Nippani Arvind Mahadev Rao Dalwai Nippani Ramesh Laxmanrao Jarkiholi Nippani Satish L Jarkiholi Nippani Fairoz N Sait Nippani M D Lakshmi Narayana Nippani Lakshmi Ravindra Hebbalkar Nippani Anjali Nimbalkar Nippani Mahantesh S Koujalagi Nippani Vishwas Vasant Vaidya Nippani PM Ashok Nippani Sathish Chinnappa Bandiwaddar Nippani Umashree Nippani Siddhu Nyamegouda Nippani Jagdish Timmennagouda Patil Nippani Devraj Patil Nippani Hullappa Yemanappa Meti Nippani Vijayanand S Kashappanavar Nippani Nippani Appaji Chenneswaraj Nadagouda Nippani Bapugoud S patil Nippani Shivanand Patil Nippani M B Patil Nippani Abdul Hameed Mushrif Nippani Nippani Yashwantrayagoud V Patil Nippani Nippani M.Y. Patil Nippani Ajay Singh Nippani Raja Venkattappa Naik Nippani Sharanabbasappa Darshanpura Nippani A B Malaka Raddy Nippani Baburao Chichansur Nippani Priyank Kharge Nippani Sharanaprakash Patil Nippani Umesh Jadhav Nippani Vijayakumar Nippani Allam Prabhu Patil Nippani K. Fatima Nippani BR Patil Nippani Narayana Rao Nippani Rajashekar B Patil Nippani Ashok Kehney Nippani Rahim Khan Nippani Ishwar B Khandre Nippani Vijay Kumar Nippani Basannagouda Nippani Nippani G Hampayy Nayak Nippani Rajshekar Nayak Nippani Durgappa Hoolagere Nippani Hamppannagouda Badrali Nippani Pratapagouda Patil Nippani Amaregouda L Patil Nippani Shivraj sangappa Tangadagi Nippani Iqbal Ansari Nippani Basavaraj Rayaraddi Nippani Ragavendra K Hitnal Nippani Doddamani Ramakrishna Shiddanligappa Nippani HK Patil Nippani Patil Gurpadagouda Sanganagouda Nippani Bassavaraddi Yavagal Nippani Vinod k asooti Nippani Channabassaba Shivali Nippani Vinay R Kulkarni Nippani Prasad Habbayya Nippani Mahesh C Nalwad Nippani Mohhamad Ismail Tamatgad Nippani Satosh Lad Nippani R.V Deshpande Nippani Satish Krishna Sail Nippani Shraddha Mohan Shetty Nippani Mankal Subba Vaidya Nippani Bhimanna Nayak Nippani Arbail Hebbar Shivaram Nippani Mano Srinvas Nippani Sayed Azeempeer S Khadri Nippani Rudrappa Manappa Lamani Nippani SR Patil Nippani B C Patil Nippani KB Koliwad Nippani Parmeshwara Naik .P.T Nippani LBP Sheemanaik Nippani Anand Singh Nippani J N Ganesh Nippani Murali Krishna Nippani B Nagendra Nippani Anil H Lad Nippani Thukaram Nippani Raghu Gujjal Nippani B Yogesha Babu Nippani Ragumurthy Nippani S A Shanmugappa Nippani D Sudhakar Hosadurga B G Govindappa Holalkere H. Anjeneya Jagalur A.L.Pushpa Harapanahalli M.P. Ravindra Harihar S. Ramappa Davanagere North S.S. Mallikarjun Davanagere South Shivshankarappa Mayakonda KS Basvaraja Channagiri Vadnal Rajanna Honnali DG Shantanagouda Shimoga Rural S K Srinivas Kariyanna Bhadravati B K Sangameshwara Shimoga K B Prasanna Kumar Tirthahalli Kimmane Rathnaumar Shikaripura GB Malathesh Sorab Raju M Tallur Sagar Kagudu Timmappa Byndoor K.Goplapujary Kundapura Rakesh Malli Udupi Pramod Madhwaraj Kapu Vinay Kumar Sorake Karkal Gopal Bhandare Sringeri T D Raje Gowde Mudigere Motamma Chikmagalur B L Shankar Tarikere S M Nagraju Kadur K S Anand Chiknayakanhalli Santosh Jayachandra Tiptur B Nanjamari Turuvekere Rangappa T Chowdry Kunigal H D Ranganath Tumkur City Rafeeeq Ahmad Tumkur Rural R S Ravikumar Koratagere G.Parmeshwara Gubbi K.Kumar Sira T.B. Jayachandra Pavagada Venkataramanapa Madhugiri Kyathasandra N Rajanna Gauribidanur Shivshankara Reddy Bagepalli S N Subbareddy Chikkaballapur K Sudhakar Sidlaghatta V. Muniyappa Chintamani Vani Krsihna Reddy Srinivaspur Ramesh Kumar Mulbagal Manjunatha Kolar gold field Roopasasidhar Bangarapet K.M. Narayana Swamy Kolar Syed Zameer Pasha Malur K.Y. Nanjegowda Yelahanka M.N.Goplakrishna K.R.Pura B.A. Basavaraja Byatarayanapura Krishna Byregowda Yeshvanthapura S.T.Somashekar Rajarajeshwarinagar Muniratha Dasarahalli P.N KrishnaMurthy Mahalakshmi Layout H.S.Manjunath Malleshwaram M.R.Sreenath Hebbal B.S.Suresh Pulakeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasamurthy Sarvagnanagar K.J. George C.V. Raman Nagar Sampathraj Shivajinagar R. Roshanbaig Shanti Nagar Gandhi Nagar Dinesh Gundurao Rajaji Nagar G.Padmavathi Govindraj Nagar Priyakrishna Vijay Nagar M.Krishnappa Chamrajpet Zameer Ahmed Khan Chickpet R.V. Devraj Basavanagudi M.Boregowde Padmanaba Nagar B.Guruappa Naidu B.T.M layout Ramalinga Naidu Jayanagar Soumya R Mahadevapura A.C Srinivas Bommanahalli Sushma Rajgopal Reddy Bangalore South R.K.Ramesh Anekal Shivanna Hosakote N. Nagaraju Devanahalli Venkataswamy Doddaballapur T. Venkataramanaiah Nelamangala R. Naryanaswamy Magadi Balakrishnan Ramanagaram H.A Iqbal Hussain Kanakapura D.K. Shivkumar Channapatna H.M. Navenna Malavalli P.M. Narendraswamy Maddur P.M. Madhu Melukote Mandya Ambareesh Shrirangapattana Ramesh Babu Siddeshagowda Nagamangala Cheluvarayaswamy Krishnarajpet K.B.Chadrashekar Shravanabelagola C.S.Puttegowda Arsikere G.B. Shashidhara Belur Kirtana Rudra Gowde Hassan Mahesh H.K. Holenarasipur Manjegowda Arkalgud Manju Sakleshpur Siddhaiah Belthangady K.Vasantha Bangera Moodabidri K.Abhayachandra Jain Mangalore City North B A Mohiuddin Bawa Mangalore City South John Richard Lobo Mangalore U T Abdul Khader Bantval B. Ramnath Rai Puttur Shankutala T Shetty Sullia B.Raghu Madikeri H.S. Chandramouli Virajpet C.S. Arun Machaiah Periyapatna K.Venakatesh Krishnarajanagara D.Ravishankar Hunsur H.P.Manjunath Heggadadevankote Anil Kumar C Nanjangud Kalale N Keshawamurthy Chamundeshwari Siddharamaiah Krishnaraja M.K.Somashekar Chamaraja Vasu Narasimharaja Tanveer Sait Varuna Yatheendra T.Narasipur H.C. Mahadevappa Hanur R.Narendra Kollegal A.K. Krishnamurthy Chamarajanagar Puttaranga Shetty C Gundlupet M.K. Mohan kumari

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy will contest the polls from BTM Layout, while his daughter Soumya R will be the candidate from Jayanagara Assembly constituency (Bengaluru). Santosh Jayachandra, the son of heavyweight leader T B Jayachandra, will contest from Chikanayakanhalli Assembly seat (Tumkur).

The Congress has fielded 52 OBCs, 48 Lingayat, 39 Okaliga, 36 Schedule Castes (SC) and 17 Schedule Tribes (STs) candidates in its list. Also, the party has fielded fifteen Muslim, seven Brahmin and 2 Jain and 2 Christian communities candidates in the elections.

The party has also tried to give preference to the youth. Twenty-four of the total candidates are in the age group of 25-40 years, 49 in the 41-50 group, 72 in the 51-60 group, 66 in the 61-70 group and seven candidates are above the age of 70 years.