Jharkhand municipal elections: Campaigning ends ahead of April 16 polls

The election commission has completed all the arrangements to ensure peaceful and smooth polls.

Campaigning for the municipal elections in Jharkhand came to an end on Saturday evening ahead of the April 16 polls.

For the first time, the elections for the post of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are taking place on a party basis.

All the key parties in the area, including BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), have fielded their candidates for the post of Ranchi Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Outgoing Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra and Deputy Mayor Sanjiv Vijaybargia are contsting on BJP tckets.

According to the state election commission official, the voting will start from 7 a.m. through EVMs.

