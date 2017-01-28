It is definite that Punjab has chosen Congress & we will win with 2/3rd majority: Captain Amrinder Singh

Captain Amrinder Singh with Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu during the election rally at Jalalabad. (Source: twitter)

Indian National Congress’ CM face for the upcoming assembly elections, Captain Amrinder Singh shared multiple images of his party’s campaign at various parts of Punjab on Saturday and looked looked impressed with the support of the people. He said that it is a sign that people of Punjab have chosen Congress & we will win with 2/3rd majority.

His tweet read as, “Greeted by an enthusiastic crowd at Jalalabad. It is definite that Punjab has chosen Congress & we will win with 2/3rd majority.”

He also shared some images from his rally at Mehal Kalan and said that people of Punjab have decided to uproot the Badals from the state and have faith in Congress to restore the lost glory. “Your unwavering support is a proof that Punjab has instilled its faith in Congress to restore its lost glory.Glimpses of Nihal Singh Wala,” he said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the mob at Punjab’s Jalalabad, Navjot Singh Sidhu also looked in a very aggressive mood in presence of Rahul Gandhi. As expected, his former party Bhartiya Janta Party and it’s CM face Parkash Singh Badal were Sidhu’s primary targets.

He crticised Badal for making fake promises and not living up to them. “Badal sahab haath jod kar muh bana kar khade ho jaate hain. 10 percent sewa aur 90 percent mewa,” he said. Sidhu didn’t spare the Aam Admi Party either and targeted Arvind Kejriwal by saying that with just one week left for the polls, the party still hasn’t announced its CM candidate.

Earlier, the Badals had targeted Sidhu after his switch from BJP to Indian National Congress. While the 89-year-old Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal described it a sell out move, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal who is also the deputy Chief Minister of the state, called the cricketer-turned-politician a ‘human bomb’.