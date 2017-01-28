Is Narendra Modi the biggest victim of demonetisation? PM explains himself in Goa

Narendra Modi addressing the election rally in Goa. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today played a victim card in Goa while addressing his first rally ahead of the assembly elections in the state, saying the opposition parties are ill-treating him because his demonetisation move emptied pockets of other leaders who had looted India for 70 years since Independence.

“Mujhpe zulm isi baat ka ho raha hai kyunki unhe pareshaani ho rahi hai, 70 saal ka unka jama kiya hua Modi nikaal raha hai”, he said. Prime Minister also added that some politicians act like ‘pick-pocketers’ of democracy in India and do not want the welfare of common man. “Loktantra ke jebkatre kisi ka bhala nahin chahte,” he said while speaking in Panji.

He made similar remarks during his speech in Punjab on Friday where he said India has seen destructive politics for 70 years, the punishment for which the youth is still facing. “Our Govt is fighting against corruption and have taken strong measures to tackle it. Few are feeling it’s heat,” he added.

On November 8 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a brave decision to demonetise the use of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes with an aim to reduce corruption in the country and crub the use fake currency.

His decision didn’t go well with the opossition leaders who have been targeting Modi ever since. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh even went on to describe the entire process of demonetisation as a “monumental mismanagement” during one of his speeches in the Parliament.

In his speech Modi also took a jibe on other parties regarding the upcoming Budget. He said that, “Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1st budget, in order to attack us the moment we release it.”