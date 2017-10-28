Why Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will miss all the action happening in Himachal Pradesh due to Assembly Elections 2017

Sonia Gandhi who is suffering from stomach disorder had to be admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last evening. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had to be rushed from Shimla to Delhi, on Friday, where she went on a personal visit to inspect the developments of her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s new house in Charabara district. Sonia Gandhi who is suffering from stomach disorder had to be admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last evening, reported Times Of India. According to Dr DS Rana (chairman, board of management), Congress chief has been kept under observation.

Since last year, Gandhi has fallen prey to various illnesses and was admitted to SGRH on several occasions. She underwent a shoulder injury operation last year at the same venue that she sustained during the election campaign. Gandhi’s visit to Shimla was not entirely in a personal capacity but she intended to engage in talks with senior state leaders as Congress eyes to retain government following the Vidhan Sabha polls. “The Congress president arrived in Shimla on Thursday and left on Friday due to her illness. She could not meet any state leader in spite of the fact that assembly election in Himachal Pradesh due on November 9,” party sources said. Sonia was scheduled to address a rally in Sirmaur district on November 6.

Congress Chief regularly visited Charabara to inspect Priyanka Gandhi’s under-construction building and on her arrival on Thursday in Shimla, she gave instructions to architects at the building site. On many such occasions Sonia has travelled with Priyanka to Charabara, but this time she was travelling alone.