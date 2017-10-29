Villagers from Darlaghat area meet electoral officer to boycott Assembly election

The delegation of villagers, from over 15 villages in the Darlaghat area, have decided to boycott the Assembly elections on November 9, if their demands are not met. (ANI)

The villagers from Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s constituency, Arki, on Saturday met the Chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state in Shimla. The delegation of villagers, from over 15 villages in the Darlaghat area, have decided to boycott the Assembly elections on November 9, if their demands are not met.

However, the CEO has directed the district Election officer to send a report on it and appealed the voters not to boycott the election. Speaking to ANI, Pushpinder Rajput, the CEO said, “I have requested all the delegates not to boycott the election and use their voting rights.”

Jagdish Verma, head of the Protesting Committee said, “We have talked to the government regarding our problems, but no one listens to us.” Earlier on October 25, there were reports of villagers demanding to shift the village permanently to a safe and pollution-free zone.

Over 500 residents of the Rauri village in Darlaghat area of the Arki assembly constituency warned the authorities and political parties to either shift the village to a pollution-free zone or face boycott the upcoming Assembly Elections.