Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Himachal Pradesh on penultimate day of campaigning, PM Modi questions absence of firepower in Congress

With just four days left for Himachal Pradesh to go for voting, the last phase of elections campaigns is in full swing in the hilly state. Congress seems to be upping the ante against rivals BJP with party vice-president Rahul Gandhi scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh on November 6, as per Indian Express report. During his one day visit, Rahul will address rallies in Paonta Sahib, Chamba, and Nagrota (in Kangra district). But, before Rahul, it was Prime Minister Modi who visited Kangra on Saturday and questioned the absence of Congress bigwigs in the campaigning before Himachal Pradesh goes to vote on December 9 and 4.

As per a report by The Indian Express, while addressing a rally in Kangra, Himachal’s largest and politically key district, Modi said, “Elections are a few days away and senior leaders generally do an intensive campaign in these last few days…. It seems Congress leaders have left (Chief Minister) Virbhadra Singh to his fate. It seems they have not only left him to his fate but rather hung him by his fate. Why such a revenge the Congress is inflicting on him at such an age”. Modi asked the people of Himachal to punish Congress in the upcoming polls. “Their rotten mindset and rotten work culture will set rot in India’s democracy. The Congress was now reduced to propping up rebels against the BJP to create instability in the state following polls but the saffron party was getting huge support.The Congress will not improve until you punish it severely”, Modi was quoted saying by PTI.

PM Modi came out all guns blazing against Congress after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was seen handling the campaign single-handedly in the state. As per reports, Virbhadra has attended 45 rallies in the last 12 days, as he is travelling to two or three districts and holding eight to 10 elections meetings every day. One of Singh’s close aide said, “By now, he has held more than 100 election rallies, and wants to cover all corners of the state before campaigning winds up”, as quoted by IE.