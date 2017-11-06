Rahul Gandhi shows how he wants Chinese youths to click selfies

Gandhi, slamming Narendra Modi government’s decision to introuce GST, said that Congress government will first and foremost reform the faulty BJP version of tax. (ANI)

Addressing a campaign rally in Himachal Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he is waiting for the day when Chinese youth will use made in India cellphones. “Wo din dekhna chahta hoon jab Chinese yuva aise selfie le aur phone ko ghumaye to uspar likha ho made in Himachal Pradesh, made in India,” (Want to see that day when Chinese youths will take a selfie and when they turn the phone, made in India, made in Himachal Pradesh should be written over it) Gandhi was quoted as saying at rally in Himachal. Gandhi, slamming Narendra Modi government’s decision to introuce GST, said that Congress government will first and foremost reform the faulty BJP version of tax. “Congress supports small businesses. Our govt will first and foremost reform the faulty BJP version of GST,” Gandhi said.

The Congress vice president further alleged that Modi implemented demonetiosation as he wanted to Assembly polls. “PM Modi wanted to win the UP state Assembly elections this year, which is why he introduced demonetisation without even thinking of the people,” Gandhi said. During the day, Gandhi adressed rallier at Paonta Sahib, Chamba, and Nagrota (in Kangra district). Today was the last day of campaign in Gujarat. Before Rahul, it was Prime Minister Modi who visited Kangra on Saturday and questioned the absence of Congress bigwigs in the campaigning before Himachal Pradesh goes to vote on December 9.

Modi, while addressing a rally in Kangra, Himachal’s largest and politically key district, said, “Elections are a few days away and senior leaders generally do an intensive campaign in these last few days…. It seems Congress leaders have left (Chief Minister) Virbhadra Singh to his fate. It seems they have not only left him to his fate but rather hung him by his fate. Why such a revenge the Congress is inflicting on him at such an age”.