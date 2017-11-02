PM Modi sells dreams in ‘Dev Bhoomi’ Himachal, keeps Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram on firing line: Highlights

PM Modi during a rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Dhaula Kuan on Thursday.

Himachal election 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today promised to create the Himachal Pradesh of the “dreams” of people and take the state to new heights of development if BJP is voted to power. He tore into the Congress party in his trademark style, and especially targetted Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram as well as the state’s current CM Veerbhadra Singh. Addressing a rally in district Kangra earlier today, Modi expressed hope that the BJP will score a record-breaking win in the November 9 elections in the state. He also appealed to people to turn up in large numbers for the polls. Modi also addressed another rally in Dhaula Kuan.

Here are highlights of Modi’s speeches today: