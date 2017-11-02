PM Modi sells dreams in ‘Dev Bhoomi’ Himachal, keeps Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram on firing line: Highlights

Himachal election 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today promised to create the Himachal Pradesh of the “dreams” of people and take the state to new heights of development if BJP is voted to power. He tore into the Congress party in his trademark style, and especially targetted Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram as well as the state’s current CM Veerbhadra Singh. Addressing a rally in district Kangra earlier today, Modi expressed hope that the BJP will score a record-breaking win in the November 9 elections in the state. He also appealed to people to turn up in large numbers for the polls. Modi also addressed another rally in Dhaula Kuan.
Here are highlights of Modi’s speeches today:
- PM Modi attacked the Congress for promising “zero tolerance” on corruption when its own chief minister was facing allegations of graft. He said the state’s ruling party had become a “laughing club”. “I feel the Congress has become a laughing club. The chief minister is himself out on bail…And he is out on bail on what charges? That of corruption. He is facing serious allegations,” Modi said, asking the crowd whether it could digest the fact that such a chief minister had released the Congress manifesto promising to combat corruption.
- Modi said it was time to rid “Devbhoomi”, or the land of the gods as Himachal Pradesh is known, of monsters.
- PM Modi targetted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese ambassador during the stand-off in Dokalam earlier this year. “The leader whose father, grandmother and father of the grandmother was PM of India, and who has born and brought up in the ruling family, is acting in an insulting way…Isn’t it insulting when these people held talks with Chinese leaders on Dokalam instead of asking the elected government?”
- PM also brought up India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru with a reference to the Jan Sangh, which he said was created to counter the Congress through the efforts of leaders like Shanta Kumar, a former chief minister of the state and a BJP candidate from the area. “Pandit Nehru… said they’d uproot and throw away the Jan Sangh during its early years,” Modi said.
- Rotten Congress: Modi said it was not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi or of freedom fighters but a party of corruption and dynasty politics. “Yeh Congress party sadi hui soch ka namoona hai. Hum jab Congress mukt bharat kehte hain, hum iss sadi hui soch ke mukt bharat chahte hai (The party is an example of a rotten thought process. When we ask for a Congress-free India, we want an India free of this thinking),” he said.
- Cleanliness mission: PM said that people across the country were engaged in Swachhta Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign) and were “wiping out” the old party whenever they got the opportunity through elections.
- India would forgive those who work in public life with honesty and make mistakes but not those who do wrong and deceive people intentionally.”
- Five monsters: PM Modi accused the Congress of allowing the growth of “danavas” (monsters) in Devbhoomi. “It is time to save Himachal Pradesh from those who looted it…from the monsters,” said, adding there are said, five monsters in Himachal Pradesh that people need to get rid off -— “mining mafia, forest mafia, drug mafia, tender mafia and transfer mafia”.
- BJP will win: “I know we will win anyway because I have worked in Himachal and know the pulse of the people of this hill state… You have the opportunity to dismiss those who looted the state by pushing the right button on November 9,” Modi said.
- On Chidambaram: Without taking the name of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, PM Modi attacked his recent statement on ‘azaadi’ in Kashmir. PM also questioned as to why Congress didn’t oppose Chidambaram’s statement.
- At Dhaula Kuan, Modi cited retired Army officers saying he has made their lives better.
- Attacking Congress’ behaviour in the aftermath of last year’s surgical strikes, PM Modi said, “When our soldiers showed their valour, these people didn’t know what to say…Tell me, can anyone in this country question the valour of our Jawans?”.
- “There are few elections where people pre-decide whom to elect, this is such an election, Congress knows they’ll be wiped off,” PM said. (With agency inputs)
