MLA Satpal Satti, Raizada promise development if voted to power

Himachal Pradesh BJP president and three-time MLA Satpal Satti is set to face Congress’ Satpal Raizada in the upcoming state Assembly polls, with both promising development in the state if voted to power. Una constituency, which borders Punjab, and is considered as the gateway to Kangra region, is throwing up a keen contest this time. As the poll campaign enters its final leg before the November 9 elections, political heavyweights of the two main parties are canvassing the state to drum up support for their party candidates.

Raizada had unsuccessfully contested the last election against Satti in 2012. However, this time the party has once again reposed faith in him. Satti is seeking votes on the development and projects undertaken in his constituency by the Union government. Satti, who was busy with preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll rally here tomorrow, talks about his party’s development agenda and vision for the hill state if his party is voted to power. He had won his first election in 2003 by a margin of 51 votes.

Attacking the ruling Congress, Satti said, “They indulged in rampant corruption and looted the state. Various mafia flourished under their regime. But when we come to power, we will provide a clean and transparent administration.” He also talked about many sanctioned and upcoming central projects for the constituency including the PGI satellite hospital, another 500-bed mother-child health centre, Indian Oil Corporation’s oil terminal and Indian Institute of Information Technology. Both Satti and Raizada were active in student politics earlier.

Raizada claims that Satti has failed to live up to the expectations of the people. He says after demonetisation and the way the BJP brought in the GST, traders, especially in the urban areas of the constituency, have been hit hard. Raizada says that Congress government in the state has undertaken all-round development and pace of progress will be further accelerated if the party returns to power.

To bolster party’s campaign over the next couple of days in the constituency, where the majority speaks Punjabi, the Congress is also banking on their star campaigners Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.