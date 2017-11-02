Narendra Modi in Himachal Live Updates: Congress is devoid of soul, created 5 demons in ‘Dev Bhoomi’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering on the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo / PIB)

Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Himachal Pradesh today ahead of the November 9 polls in the hill state. Modi is scheduled to address two election rallies in Himachal Pradesh – at Rehan in Fatehpur Assembly constituency at 11.30 am and another at Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib at 2 pm, BJP leaders said on Wednesday. On November 4, the prime minister will also address rallies in Sundernagar in Mandi, Rait in Shahpur and Palampur in Kangra district, and in Kullu and Una on November 5. Apart from PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah will address more meetings in Una and Kangra on November 5.

Here are the Live updates on PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Himachal Pradesh:

11.55 am: Modi says the five demons created by Congress in the state are: mining mafia, forest mafia, drug mafia, tender mafia, transfer mafia.

11.53 am: BJP will take tough actions against drug mafia, says Modi.

11.52 am: “I request mothers of Himachal to secure the future of their brave son, to rid them from the clutches of drug mafia, by voting for the BJP.”

11.50 am: “Himachal CM is embroiled in corruption yet Congress in manifesto says there will be zero tolerance of corruption. Even a child won’t believe it,” says PM.

11.45 am: “We had never heard even in ancient times that ruling people helped create demons. But today, it pains to say that Congress government created five demons in the ‘Devbhumi’. They are now so strong that government in Shimla is dancing on their tunes.”

11.43 am: Congress is devoid of soul, nothing good can be expected from it, says Modi

11.42 am: My country is such that if you are honest and does some mistake, people forgive them. But if someone does with wrong intentions, the country never forgives.

11.40 am: “Can even a child believe this,” he asks the crowd on Congress pledge to fight corruption. Modi says even the state’s present CM is out on bail.

11.37 am: PM Modi takes jibes at Congress manifesto which talked about zero tolerance on corruption. “Can even a child believe this,” he asks the crowd. Modi says even the state’s present CM is out on bail.

11.34 am: PM thanks people for coming in large number for his rally.

11.30 am: PM Modi starts his speech in Himachal, recalls his old days in the state.

11.27 am: BJP president Amit Shah, who has already addressed six election meetings so far, will address more meetings in Una and Kangra on November 5

10.56 am: Of the four Independents Karnesh Jang and Pawan Kajal have been given Congress tickets from Paonta Sahib and Kangra constituencies while the BJP has given tickets to Balbir Verma from Chopal.

10.54 am: At present, Congress and BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs respectively in the 68-member House, besides four independents while one seat is vacant.

10.37 am: Assembly speaker BBL Butail has opted out in favour of his son Ashish Kumar from Palampur while nomination papers of senior minister Vidya Stokes was rejected.

10.35 am: Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 10 ministers, eight Chief Parliamentary secretaries, Deputy Speaker Jagat Singh Negi, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and over a dozen former ministers are among those who have thrown their hat in the ring.

10.32 am: PM Modi will address a rally in Rehan in the Fatehpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district at 11.30 am and another in Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib at 2 pm, they said.

10.30 am: BJP and Congress are locked in an intense battle in the state. While Congress is banking on Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, BJP has projected Prem Kumar Dhumal as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Both Singh and Dhumal are considered as the two tallest leaders of the state. Apart from Dhumal, BJP is also banking on the clean image of PM Modi and organisational skills of Shah to topple Congress.