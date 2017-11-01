Himachal Pradesh Elections 2017: Shocking! Those with criminal cases fielded by BJP, Cong, BSP, others

Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 338 candidates who are going to contest Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. (Representative photo: Reuters)

Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 338 candidates who are going to contest Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. According to the data, a total of 158 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the state assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in next week on November 9. Not only this, as per the report, 61 have declared criminal cases against them. “Out of the 338 candidates analysed, 158 (47 per cent) are crorepatis. The average assets per candidate contesting in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2017 is Rs 4.07 crore,” Delhi-based think-tank ADR said in a report released today.

The report gave complete insight about the criminal background of the contesting candidates. As per the report, Out of the 338 candidates analysed, 61(18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against them. 1 candidate namely Ram Kumar, an INC candidate contesting from Doon constituency has declared a case related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302) against himself, the report said.

The report also suggested party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases. Here’s the data that mentions number of candidates who have declared criminal cases against them-

Indian National Congress (INC) – 6 (9%) out of 68 candidates

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) – 23(34%) out of 68 candidates

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – 3(7%) out of 42 candidates from

CPI(M) – 10(71%) out of 14 candidates

As per the report, Among party wise crorepati candidates, the following number of candidates from respective parties have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore –

Congress INC – 59 out of 68 candidates

BJP – 47 of 68

BSP – 6 of 42

CPI (M) – 3 of 14

CPI – 1 of 3

Independents – 36 of 112

The report further said that among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 68 Congress candidates is Rs 8.56 crore, for 68 BJP candidates is Rs 5.31 crore and for 42 BSP candidates is Rs 46.78 lakh). The same for 14 CPI (M) candidates is Rs 2.31 crore, 3 CPI candidates’ is Rs 74.64 lakh and for 112 independent candidates is Rs 3.20 crore. Besides, 155 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 179 between 51 and 80 years. In the Himachal Pradesh assembly election, 19 women candidates are contesting, the report added.