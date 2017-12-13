Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2017: Full list of constituencies and candidates, winner list

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2017: Incumbent Congress takes on BJP

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9 in a single phase with the Congress and the BJP locking horns in 68 constituencies. Two veterans Congress’ Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister, and Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate are pitched against each other. Congress President Rahul Gandhi conducted only three rallies in the state, all in a single day, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP party chief Amit Shah led an active election campaign in the state. Himachal Pradesh saw a record voter turnout of 74.6 per cent for the 68-member assembly. The state has a total of 50,25,941 registered voters, including 19 lakh women and 14 transgenders, as per the Election commission. The vote count will be held on December 18 deciding the fate of 337 candidates. Coming to the configuration of the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress presently has 36 seats, while the BJP has 26. Himachal Lokhit Party has 1 seat and the rest are held by independent candidates.

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2017: Constituency-wise full list of winning candidates