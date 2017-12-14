Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2012: Full list of winners from all constituencies in assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh and how is it expected in 2017

Himachal Pradesh election 2017: After Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9, 2017, leaders of both Congress and BJP asserted that their respective parties will win the state. As voting ended, the hashtag #Congress10seKam (Congress will get less than 10 seats) started trending on Twitter with BJP claiming that the party will sweep the state elections. Notably, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in the state for only one day and addressed three rallies. On the other hand, BJP had a star-studded campaign with PM Modi addressing seven rallies and party chief Amit Shah addressing six. Himachal Pradesh recorded a 74 per cent voter turnout in assembly elections, marginally higher than the 73.5 per cent last time, as per the Election Commission. This was the highest voter turnout in four decades. Going by the opinion polls ahead of 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the BJP may be the clear front-runner in the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh.
In 2012, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress defeated BJP and won an outright majority by winning 36 of the 68 seats under the leadership of Virbhadra Singh. Notably, Congress’ star campaigner in HP, Virbhadra Singh was accused of being involved in scams and corruption just ahead of the 2012 polls. All the polls were in favor of BJP, back in 2012. However, the Congress amazed everyone with its performance in the polls. The Indian National Congress Party is currently in power in the state with 36 seats. The lone opposition party is the Bharatiya Janata Party with 27 seats.
Himachal Pradesh election 2012: Full list of winners from all constituencies
|Name
|Reserved for (SC/ST/None)[citation needed]
|District
|Electors (2012)[citation needed]
|Lok Sabha constituency[8][9]
|1
|Churah
|SC
|Chamba
|59909
|Kangra
|2
|Bharmour
|ST
|Chamba
|62584
|Mandi
|3
|Chamba
|None
|Chamba
|66983
|Kangra
|4
|Dalhousie
|None
|Chamba
|58803
|Kangra
|5
|Bhattiyat
|None
|Chamba
|63719
|Kangra
|6
|Nurpur
|None
|Kangra
|73605
|Kangra
|7
|Indora
|SC
|Kangra
|73046
|Kangra
|8
|Fatehpur
|None
|Kangra
|71362
|Kangra
|9
|Jawali
|None
|Kangra
|80230
|Kangra
|10
|Dehra
|None
|Kangra
|69138
|Hamirpur
|11
|Jaswan-Pragpur
|None
|Kangra
|66693
|Hamirpur
|12
|Jawalamukhi
|None
|Kangra
|63906
|Kangra
|13
|Jaisinghpur
|SC
|Kangra
|71973
|Himachal
|14
|Sullah
|None
|Kangra
|87091
|Kangra
|15
|Nagrota
|None
|Kangra
|73578
|Kangra
|16
|Kangra
|None
|Kangra
|66763
|Kangra
|17
|Shahpur
|None
|Kangra
|71430
|Kangra
|18
|Dharamshala
|None
|Kangra
|62727
|Kangra
|19
|Palampur
|None
|Kangra
|62593
|Kangra
|20
|Baijnath
|SC
|Kangra
|73168
|Kangra
|21
|Lahaul and Spiti
|ST
|Lahaul and Spiti
|22077
|Mandi
|22
|Manali
|None
|Kullu
|59876
|Mandi
|23
|Kullu
|None
|Kullu
|72473
|Mandi
|24
|Banjar
|None
|Kullu
|60076
|Mandi
|25
|Anni
|SC
|Kullu
|70338
|Mandi
|26
|Karsog
|SC
|Mandi
|60000
|Mandi
|27
|Sundernagar
|None
|Mandi
|66482
|Mandi
|28
|Nachan
|SC
|Mandi
|69782
|Mandi
|29
|Seraj
|None
|Mandi
|67549
|Mandi
|30
|Darang
|None
|Mandi
|71977
|Mandi
|31
|Jogindernagar
|None
|Mandi
|83449
|Mandi
|32
|Dharampur
|None
|Mandi
|67430
|Mandi
|33
|Mandi
|None
|Mandi
|63727
|Mandi
|34
|Balh
|SC
|Mandi
|64741
|Mandi
|35
|Sarkaghat
|None
|Mandi
|75777
|Mandi
|36
|Bhoranj
|SC
|Hamirpur
|70601
|Hamirpur
|37
|Sujanpur
|None
|Hamirpur
|64208
|Hamirpur
|38
|Hamirpur
|None
|Hamirpur
|65202
|Hamirpur
|39
|Barsar
|None
|Hamirpur
|74950
|Hamirpur
|40
|Nadaun
|None
|Hamirpur
|79759
|Hamirpur
|41
|Chintpurni
|SC
|Una
|70998
|Hamirpur
|42
|Gagret
|None
|Una
|68803
|Hamirpur
|43
|Haroli
|None
|Una
|70192
|Hamirpur
|44
|Una
|None
|Una
|69527
|Hamirpur
|45
|Kutlehar
|None
|Una
|71008
|Hamirpur
|46
|Jhanduta
|SC
|Bilaspur
|65435
|Hamirpur
|47
|Ghumarwin
|None
|Bilaspur
|73614
|Hamirpur
|48
|Bilaspur
|None
|Bilaspur
|70587
|Hamirpur
|49
|Sri Naina Devi ji
|None
|Bilaspur
|60521
|Hamirpur
|50
|Arki
|None
|Solan
|75692
|Shimla
|51
|Nalagarh
|None
|Solan
|73888
|Shimla
|52
|Doon
|None
|Solan
|52466
|Shimla
|53
|Solan
|SC
|Solan
|70764
|Shimla
|54
|Kasauli
|SC
|Solan
|56296
|Shimla
|55
|Pachhad
|SC
|Sirmour
|61605
|Shimla
|56
|Nahan
|None
|Sirmour
|65821
|Shimla
|57
|Sri Renukaji
|SC
|Sirmour
|57058
|Shimla
|58
|Paonta Sahib
|None
|Sirmour
|63743
|Shimla
|59
|Shillai
|None
|Sirmour
|56307
|Shimla
|60
|Chopal
|None
|Shimla
|64056
|Shimla
|61
|Theog
|None
|Shimla
|72997
|Shimla
|62
|Kasumpti
|None
|Shimla
|56991
|Shimla
|63
|Shimla
|None
|Shimla
|48263
|Shimla
|64
|Shimla Rural
|None
|Shimla
|66858
|Shimla
|65
|Jubbal-Kotkhai
|None
|Shimla
|61657
|Shimla
|66
|Rampur
|SC
|Shimla
|65088
|Shimla
|67
|Rohru
|SC
|Shimla
|63603
|Shimla
|68
|Kinnaur
|ST
|Kinnaur
|50076
|Mandi
Himachal Pradesh election Opinion polls results 2017
C-Voter Survey
– Number of Seats
BJP- 52
Congress- 36
– Over 30 per cent repondents want BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal as the Chief Minister of the state. Congress’ Virbhadra Singh lags behind
– Over 50 per cent respondents wished for a new MLA in their constituency driven by the anti-incumbency sentiment.
India Today-Axis My India
– Number of Seats
BJP- 43 to 47
Congress- 21 to 25
– Vote Share
BJP- 49 per cent
Congress- 38 per cent
ABP-CSDS-Lokniti
-Number of Seats
BJP- 39 to 45
Congress- 22 to 28
-Vote Share
BJP- 47 per cent
Congress- 41 per cent
Himachal Pradesh election Exit poll results 2017
This section will be updated after 5 PM on December 14, 2017