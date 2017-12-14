  4. Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2012: Full list of winners from all constituencies in assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh and how is it expected in 2017

Himachal Pradesh recorded a 74 per cent voter turnout in assembly elections, marginally higher than the 73.5 per cent last time, as per the Election Commission. This is the highest voter-turnout in four decades.

Himachal Pradesh election 2017: After Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9, 2017, leaders of both Congress and BJP asserted that their respective parties will win the state. As voting ended, the hashtag #Congress10seKam (Congress will get less than 10 seats) started trending on Twitter with BJP claiming that the party will sweep the state elections. Notably, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in the state for only one day and addressed three rallies. On the other hand, BJP had a star-studded campaign with PM Modi addressing seven rallies and party chief Amit Shah addressing six. Himachal Pradesh recorded a 74 per cent voter turnout in assembly elections, marginally higher than the 73.5 per cent last time, as per the Election Commission. This was the highest voter turnout in four decades. Going by the opinion polls ahead of 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the BJP may be the clear front-runner in the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh.

In 2012, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress defeated BJP and won an outright majority by winning 36 of the 68 seats under the leadership of Virbhadra Singh. Notably, Congress’ star campaigner in HP, Virbhadra Singh was accused of being involved in scams and corruption just ahead of the 2012 polls. All the polls were in favor of BJP, back in 2012. However, the Congress amazed everyone with its performance in the polls. The Indian National Congress Party is currently in power in the state with 36 seats. The lone opposition party is the Bharatiya Janata Party with 27 seats.

Himachal Pradesh election 2012: Full list of winners from all constituencies

  Name Reserved for (SC/ST/None)[citation needed] District Electors (2012)[citation needed] Lok Sabha constituency[8][9]
1 Churah SC Chamba 59909 Kangra
2 Bharmour ST Chamba 62584 Mandi
3 Chamba None Chamba 66983 Kangra
4 Dalhousie None Chamba 58803 Kangra
5 Bhattiyat None Chamba 63719 Kangra
6 Nurpur None Kangra 73605 Kangra
7 Indora SC Kangra 73046 Kangra
8 Fatehpur None Kangra 71362 Kangra
9 Jawali None Kangra 80230 Kangra
10 Dehra None Kangra 69138 Hamirpur
11 Jaswan-Pragpur None Kangra 66693 Hamirpur
12 Jawalamukhi None Kangra 63906 Kangra
13 Jaisinghpur SC Kangra 71973 Himachal
14 Sullah None Kangra 87091 Kangra
15 Nagrota None Kangra 73578 Kangra
16 Kangra None Kangra 66763 Kangra
17 Shahpur None Kangra 71430 Kangra
18 Dharamshala None Kangra 62727 Kangra
19 Palampur None Kangra 62593 Kangra
20 Baijnath SC Kangra 73168 Kangra
21 Lahaul and Spiti ST Lahaul and Spiti 22077 Mandi
22 Manali None Kullu 59876 Mandi
23 Kullu None Kullu 72473 Mandi
24 Banjar None Kullu 60076 Mandi
25 Anni SC Kullu 70338 Mandi
26 Karsog SC Mandi 60000 Mandi
27 Sundernagar None Mandi 66482 Mandi
28 Nachan SC Mandi 69782 Mandi
29 Seraj None Mandi 67549 Mandi
30 Darang None Mandi 71977 Mandi
31 Jogindernagar None Mandi 83449 Mandi
32 Dharampur None Mandi 67430 Mandi
33 Mandi None Mandi 63727 Mandi
34 Balh SC Mandi 64741 Mandi
35 Sarkaghat None Mandi 75777 Mandi
36 Bhoranj SC Hamirpur 70601 Hamirpur
37 Sujanpur None Hamirpur 64208 Hamirpur
38 Hamirpur None Hamirpur 65202 Hamirpur
39 Barsar None Hamirpur 74950 Hamirpur
40 Nadaun None Hamirpur 79759 Hamirpur
41 Chintpurni SC Una 70998 Hamirpur
42 Gagret None Una 68803 Hamirpur
43 Haroli None Una 70192 Hamirpur
44 Una None Una 69527 Hamirpur
45 Kutlehar None Una 71008 Hamirpur
46 Jhanduta SC Bilaspur 65435 Hamirpur
47 Ghumarwin None Bilaspur 73614 Hamirpur
48 Bilaspur None Bilaspur 70587 Hamirpur
49 Sri Naina Devi ji None Bilaspur 60521 Hamirpur
50 Arki None Solan 75692 Shimla
51 Nalagarh None Solan 73888 Shimla
52 Doon None Solan 52466 Shimla
53 Solan SC Solan 70764 Shimla
54 Kasauli SC Solan 56296 Shimla
55 Pachhad SC Sirmour 61605 Shimla
56 Nahan None Sirmour 65821 Shimla
57 Sri Renukaji SC Sirmour 57058 Shimla
58 Paonta Sahib None Sirmour 63743 Shimla
59 Shillai None Sirmour 56307 Shimla
60 Chopal None Shimla 64056 Shimla
61 Theog None Shimla 72997 Shimla
62 Kasumpti None Shimla 56991 Shimla
63 Shimla None Shimla 48263 Shimla
64 Shimla Rural None Shimla 66858 Shimla
65 Jubbal-Kotkhai None Shimla 61657 Shimla
66 Rampur SC Shimla 65088 Shimla
67 Rohru SC Shimla 63603 Shimla
68 Kinnaur ST Kinnaur 50076 Mandi

Himachal Pradesh election Opinion polls results 2017

C-Voter Survey

– Number of Seats
BJP- 52
Congress- 36

– Over 30 per cent repondents want BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal as the Chief Minister of the state. Congress’ Virbhadra Singh lags behind
– Over 50 per cent respondents wished for a new MLA in their constituency driven by the anti-incumbency sentiment.

India Today-Axis My India

– Number of Seats
BJP- 43 to 47
Congress- 21 to 25

– Vote Share
BJP- 49 per cent
Congress- 38 per cent

ABP-CSDS-Lokniti

-Number of Seats
BJP- 39 to 45
Congress- 22 to 28

-Vote Share
BJP- 47 per cent
Congress- 41 per cent

Himachal Pradesh election Exit poll results 2017

This section will be updated after 5 PM on December 14, 2017

