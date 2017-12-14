Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2012: Full list of winners from all constituencies in assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh and how is it expected in 2017

Both Congress and the BJP look confident of their win (Source: ANI)

Himachal Pradesh election 2017: After Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9, 2017, leaders of both Congress and BJP asserted that their respective parties will win the state. As voting ended, the hashtag #Congress10seKam (Congress will get less than 10 seats) started trending on Twitter with BJP claiming that the party will sweep the state elections. Notably, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in the state for only one day and addressed three rallies. On the other hand, BJP had a star-studded campaign with PM Modi addressing seven rallies and party chief Amit Shah addressing six. Himachal Pradesh recorded a 74 per cent voter turnout in assembly elections, marginally higher than the 73.5 per cent last time, as per the Election Commission. This was the highest voter turnout in four decades. Going by the opinion polls ahead of 2017 Himachal Pradesh elections, the BJP may be the clear front-runner in the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh.

In 2012, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress defeated BJP and won an outright majority by winning 36 of the 68 seats under the leadership of Virbhadra Singh. Notably, Congress’ star campaigner in HP, Virbhadra Singh was accused of being involved in scams and corruption just ahead of the 2012 polls. All the polls were in favor of BJP, back in 2012. However, the Congress amazed everyone with its performance in the polls. The Indian National Congress Party is currently in power in the state with 36 seats. The lone opposition party is the Bharatiya Janata Party with 27 seats.

Name Reserved for (SC/ST/None)[citation needed] District Electors (2012)[citation needed] Lok Sabha constituency[8][9] 1 Churah SC Chamba 59909 Kangra 2 Bharmour ST Chamba 62584 Mandi 3 Chamba None Chamba 66983 Kangra 4 Dalhousie None Chamba 58803 Kangra 5 Bhattiyat None Chamba 63719 Kangra 6 Nurpur None Kangra 73605 Kangra 7 Indora SC Kangra 73046 Kangra 8 Fatehpur None Kangra 71362 Kangra 9 Jawali None Kangra 80230 Kangra 10 Dehra None Kangra 69138 Hamirpur 11 Jaswan-Pragpur None Kangra 66693 Hamirpur 12 Jawalamukhi None Kangra 63906 Kangra 13 Jaisinghpur SC Kangra 71973 Himachal 14 Sullah None Kangra 87091 Kangra 15 Nagrota None Kangra 73578 Kangra 16 Kangra None Kangra 66763 Kangra 17 Shahpur None Kangra 71430 Kangra 18 Dharamshala None Kangra 62727 Kangra 19 Palampur None Kangra 62593 Kangra 20 Baijnath SC Kangra 73168 Kangra 21 Lahaul and Spiti ST Lahaul and Spiti 22077 Mandi 22 Manali None Kullu 59876 Mandi 23 Kullu None Kullu 72473 Mandi 24 Banjar None Kullu 60076 Mandi 25 Anni SC Kullu 70338 Mandi 26 Karsog SC Mandi 60000 Mandi 27 Sundernagar None Mandi 66482 Mandi 28 Nachan SC Mandi 69782 Mandi 29 Seraj None Mandi 67549 Mandi 30 Darang None Mandi 71977 Mandi 31 Jogindernagar None Mandi 83449 Mandi 32 Dharampur None Mandi 67430 Mandi 33 Mandi None Mandi 63727 Mandi 34 Balh SC Mandi 64741 Mandi 35 Sarkaghat None Mandi 75777 Mandi 36 Bhoranj SC Hamirpur 70601 Hamirpur 37 Sujanpur None Hamirpur 64208 Hamirpur 38 Hamirpur None Hamirpur 65202 Hamirpur 39 Barsar None Hamirpur 74950 Hamirpur 40 Nadaun None Hamirpur 79759 Hamirpur 41 Chintpurni SC Una 70998 Hamirpur 42 Gagret None Una 68803 Hamirpur 43 Haroli None Una 70192 Hamirpur 44 Una None Una 69527 Hamirpur 45 Kutlehar None Una 71008 Hamirpur 46 Jhanduta SC Bilaspur 65435 Hamirpur 47 Ghumarwin None Bilaspur 73614 Hamirpur 48 Bilaspur None Bilaspur 70587 Hamirpur 49 Sri Naina Devi ji None Bilaspur 60521 Hamirpur 50 Arki None Solan 75692 Shimla 51 Nalagarh None Solan 73888 Shimla 52 Doon None Solan 52466 Shimla 53 Solan SC Solan 70764 Shimla 54 Kasauli SC Solan 56296 Shimla 55 Pachhad SC Sirmour 61605 Shimla 56 Nahan None Sirmour 65821 Shimla 57 Sri Renukaji SC Sirmour 57058 Shimla 58 Paonta Sahib None Sirmour 63743 Shimla 59 Shillai None Sirmour 56307 Shimla 60 Chopal None Shimla 64056 Shimla 61 Theog None Shimla 72997 Shimla 62 Kasumpti None Shimla 56991 Shimla 63 Shimla None Shimla 48263 Shimla 64 Shimla Rural None Shimla 66858 Shimla 65 Jubbal-Kotkhai None Shimla 61657 Shimla 66 Rampur SC Shimla 65088 Shimla 67 Rohru SC Shimla 63603 Shimla 68 Kinnaur ST Kinnaur 50076 Mandi

Himachal Pradesh election Opinion polls results 2017

C-Voter Survey

– Number of Seats

BJP- 52

Congress- 36

– Over 30 per cent repondents want BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal as the Chief Minister of the state. Congress’ Virbhadra Singh lags behind

– Over 50 per cent respondents wished for a new MLA in their constituency driven by the anti-incumbency sentiment.

India Today-Axis My India

– Number of Seats

BJP- 43 to 47

Congress- 21 to 25

– Vote Share

BJP- 49 per cent

Congress- 38 per cent

ABP-CSDS-Lokniti

-Number of Seats

BJP- 39 to 45

Congress- 22 to 28

-Vote Share

BJP- 47 per cent

Congress- 41 per cent

Himachal Pradesh election Exit poll results 2017

This section will be updated after 5 PM on December 14, 2017