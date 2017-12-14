Himachal Pradesh election exit poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES: How Himachal voted? Trends to be released today

Himachal Pradesh election exit poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES: The state of Himachal Pradesh had voted on 9 November 2017 for 68 seat assembly.

Himachal Pradesh election exit poll 2017 LIVE UPDATES: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017 exit poll results will be out today after the end of model code of conduct. The state of Himachal Pradesh had voted on 9 November 2017 for 68 seat assembly. The Congress campaign was led by incumbent chief minister Virbhadra Singh, while the BJP march was anchored by former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. In 2012, Congress had won 36 seats in the state, while the BJP had bagged 26. Remaining 6 were won by others. This time the elections are different as Narendra Modi campaigned aggressively in the state for the BJP. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, who is set for Congress throne, has campaigned from his party. Most of the opinion polls have predicted a landslide for the BJP. Exit polls are expected to be out after the second phase of Gujarat voting on December 14. Recently, the BJP had held a closed-door meeting and predicted a close to 50 seats for the party. As the results will be out on December 18, most of the poll pundits will come up with their own post-poll surveys. The results of the exit polls will be displayed here as soon as the elections are over:

