Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh dismisses exit polls, calls it bogus

“Exit polls are bogus, manipulated & not based on facts,” said the 82-year-old Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Vibhadra Singh today said that he does not believe in exit polls and called it ‘bogus’. While speaking to the press, he also said that the people of Himachal Pradesh are going to support the Congress Party. While speaking to the media, the Himachal CM confidently talked about the majority victory of the Congress party. He said, “Exit polls are bogus, manipulated & not based on facts. I have visited corners of Himachal Pradesh & most people are in favour of Congress. I am confident that Congress will win with a majority.”

On December 14, the state of Himachal Pradesh witnessed the second phase of elections. The exit polls by Times Now-VMR predicts BJP’s victory with 51 seats. Meanwhile, Congress will be reduced to only 17 in 68-member Assembly. Similar was the tonality of ABP News-CSDS exit polls. The channel predicted 35-41 (45% vote share) seats for the BJP in the state. The survey predicts 26-32 seats (42% vote share) for the Congress. Even Chanakya Exit Poll predicted 55 (Plus / Minus 7) Seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress may get 13 ± 7 (Plus / Minus 7) Seats here. While Others 0 ± 3 (Plus / Minus 3) Seats.

The results of the elections are set to be declared on December 18. The Congress leader contested the elections from Arki constituency. Congress had returned to power in Himachal Pradesh in 2012 with 36 seats, marginally more than the half-way mark, while the BJP secured 26. The others had bagged the remaining six.

Earlier today, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister congratulated the newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He wished Rahul Gandhi, very best for his tenure as the leader of the Congress Party.

Not long ago, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on November 30 was granted exemption from personal appearance by a special court till the conclusion of the arguments on the charge in a Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets case against him. 83-year-old Virbhadra Singh had sought permanent exemption from personal appearance citing their advanced age and ailments and had submitted they were not permanent residents of Delhi.