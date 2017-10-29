Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP issues vision document

Launched by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the vision document has been named as “Swarnim Himachal Dristi Patra”.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday issued its vision document for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017. Launched by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the vision document has been named as “Swarnim Himachal Dristi Patra”. Speaking on the occasion, Jaitley said that one of BJP’s very experienced leaders will be the Chief Minister in case the party wins. “But it is a matter of strategy whether the party announces it or decides it after the elections,” Jaitley added. The BJP has not named its chief ministerial candidate. However, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister JP Nadda are seen as two most likely choices for the post of chief minister if the saffron party comes back to power in the Congress-ruled state. The voting will take place on 9th November while the counting will be done on 18th December.

The saffron party has already announced its list of 68 candidates for the state polls which includes former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti. The names also include Anil Sharma, Congress veteran Sukhram’s son, who quit his party recently to join the BJP. While Dhumal, a two-time chief minister, will contest from Sujanpur instead of Hamirpur, which he represents in the outgoing assembly. HP is witnessing a high voltage election campaign from both Congress and BJP.

Yesterday only, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had formed a committee headed by veteran party leader Vidya Stokes to ensure better coordination among various leaders. The Committee has all top leaders from the state as its members, including chief minister Virbhadra Singh, senior leader Anand Sharma and Pradesh Congress President Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.