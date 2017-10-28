Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi forms coordination committee ahead of polls

Rahul Gandhi has formed a committee headed by veteran party leader Vidya Stokes to ensure better coordination among various leaders. (IE)

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today formed a committee headed by veteran party leader Vidya Stokes to ensure better coordination among various leaders. The Committee has all top leaders from the state as its members, including chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and Pradesh Congress President Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu are also members of the panel.

The Coordination Committee also has Rajya Sabha MP Viplove Thakur, senior state ministers G S Bali and Thakur Kaul Singh, besides AICC Secretary Asha Kumari, as its members.

The panel has been formed to ensure proper coordination among leaders and to minimise dissensions within the party.

It will also help ensure that the Congress party contests the November 9 Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh as a united force and emerge victorious, a party leader said.

The Congress has declared that it will contest the polls in the state under the leadership of Virbhadra Singh, who is also the chairman of the party’s campaign committee.