Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: Rahul baba writing is on the wall, says Amit Shah

(Source: ANI)

As the dates for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are inching closer, the exchange of salvos between the two major contending parties, the BJP and the Congress has intensified. In the latest development on the electoral campaigns in the Himachal Pradesh, BJP chief Amit Shah has launched an attack on Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Shah, while addressing a public gathering in Mandi, said that BJP’s win in the upcoming assembly polls is pretty obvious. He said, “Rahul baba the writing is on the wall, BJP is coming to power in Himachal Pradesh,” as per a tweet by the ANI. He further said that there was not just a wave but BJP tsunami in Himachal Pradesh. He said, “Looking at the rally today, I can confidently say that there is a BJP tsunami in Himachal, not just a wave,” as per a tweet by the ANI. Meanwhile, the Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state, which promises subsidy for crop protection and interest-free loans up to one lakh, payment of Rs 350 per day to MNREGA workers and laptops to 50,000 students among others.

It must be noted that on Tuesday, Prem Kumar Dhumal, who has been the Himachal Pradesh chief minister twice, was declared as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate by Shah. Dhumal had been spearheading the party’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh since 1998 assembly polls. The state goes to polls on November 9 and results would be declared on December 18.