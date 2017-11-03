Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: BJP’s first woman candidate, Indu Goswami aims at breaking trends

State president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Indu Goswami is the first woman candidate fielded by any party in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur district to contest the upcoming assembly elections. (Photo: IE)

State president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Indu Goswami is the first woman candidate fielded by any party in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur district to contest the upcoming assembly elections. Indu Goswami has already broken age-old traditions by becoming the first woman candidate and she intends to break one more, reports The Indian Express. “The Congress kept the ticket in one family. After the father, the son is now contesting. I will put an end to all this,” says Indu who will be contesting against her Congress rival Ashish Butail. Ashish Butail is the son of Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Brij Bihari Lal Butail who won the seat five times out of seven during the period of 1985 to 2012.

However, not everyone was happy at Indu Goswami’s selection in BJP. Praveen Kumar who had expected the ticket, as he had worked 10 years in that constituency, was really disappointed with the decision and said, “I was the only one shortlisted in all BJP meetings in Himachal. Yet the final selection was Indu Goswami. It clearly shows that her ticket came directly from the central leadership. The BJP committed a blunder and will regret it.”

But, Indu Goswami who joined BJP in 1988 said that she has been working hard and had worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the late 80s as the vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha. Though she will be contesting elections for the first time, she feels that she can bring change in several underdeveloped areas and released a vision document with 27 promises including clean drinking water and promotion of tourism, reports The Indian Express.

On the other hand, Ashish Butail has launched an attack on Indu and has termed her as the ‘parachute candidate’ insisting that she has never worked in Palampur before and thus he has no fear of losing the elections.