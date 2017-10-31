Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: 65 companies of central forces dispatched for election duty

Sixty-five companies of paramilitary forces, comprising about 6,500 personnel, are being dispatched by the Centre for election duty in Himachal Pradesh. (Images: Reuters)

Sixty-five companies of paramilitary forces, comprising about 6,500 personnel, are being dispatched by the Centre for election duty in Himachal Pradesh. A senior official said the contingents of the central forces are drawn from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (23 companies), Central Reserve Police Force (15 companies), Border Security Force (15 companies) and Sashastra Seema Bal (12 companies). “The contingents are already on the move and they will be deployed in the state as per the directions of the Election Commission,” the officer said.

These Central Armed Police Forces contingents are in addition to the state police force that will be deployed for poll duties, he said. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 9. The hill state is set to witness an intense battle between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.