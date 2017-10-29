First-ever voter in India, now 100 years old, is all set to cast his vote yet again

Do you know who was the first person to cast his vote after India gained Independence? Shyam Saran Negi, who is now 100 years old! (Image: IE)

Do you know who was the first person to cast his vote after India gained Independence? Shyam Saran Negi, who is now 100 years old! He was the first man to cast his vote in the first-ever general elections, which were held in 1951-52, almost 66 years ago. Negi is a retired school teacher and belongs to the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. As we know, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are on their way, the Election Commission has decided to make special arrangments for Negi so that he can turn up to cast his vote – at the moment he can’t, because of his old age.

Negi, who has been exercising his right to vote since last so many years has turned weak and frail. To honour him, a grand welcome will be organised at the polling booth and the Kinnaur district administration will send a vehicle, which will carry him to the polling booth to once again cast his vote. The vehicle will also carry him back home. In 1951, the elections were held quite early in Kinnaur due to anticipated heavy snowfall and geographical conditions of the region. Kinnaur went to polls on October 25, 1951, and the rest of the nation cast its vote in January-February, 1952.

At that time in 1951, India had just gained independence from the British. Speaking to Times of India, Surma Devi, Negi’s daughter-in-law said, “He is an inspiration to others as he has never missed the chance to vote. If only every voter was as aware and enthusiastic as him!” Negi was born on 1 July 1917.

He has another claim to fame too – he made a special appearance in a Bollywood movie, Sanam Re!