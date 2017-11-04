Congress leaders not campaigning, have conceded defeat, says PM Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh

In a reference to the Congress’ decision to mark the first anniversary of the demonetisation as black day, he said the opposition party would observe “blackmoney day” and burn his effigies as it was angry with his fight against corruption. (Twitter/BJP Live)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Congress has conceded defeat in Himachal Pradesh as its senior leaders have “run away” from campaigning in the state leaving Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to his fate. Addressing a rally in the state’s largest district, Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress over corruption, likening the party to termites, and exhorted the people to finish it off by handing over three-fourths majority to the BJP in the November 9 Assembly election. In a reference to the Congress’ decision to mark the first anniversary of the demonetisation as black day, he said the opposition party would observe “blackmoney day” and burn his effigies as it was angry with his fight against corruption. Modi claimed that the poor and the middle class were back to work but the dishonest people were angry with him and wanted to seek revenge from him as he forced them to deposit their bagfuls of cash with banks.

Seeking strong mandate in favour of the BJP, he said the state had progressed most when Prem Kumar Dhumal was its chief minister and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister as the central government pumped in money which Dhumal used effectively for development of Himachal Pradesh. Modi said he and Dhumal, who is the party’s chief ministerial candidate, would take the state to new heights of development, adding that its infrastructure and tourism sectors needed a boost.