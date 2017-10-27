Chetan Parmar, grandson of Himachal’s first CM, leaves Congress for BJP

Chetan Parmar also said that his father Kush Parmar won as an MLA five times but was not considered for a berth in the cabinet.

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Chetan Parmar, grandson of the state’s first chief minister, Dr Y S Parmar, today quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Parmar, who was denied the Congress ticket from Nahan, is the son of five time Congress MLA Kush Parmar, who has retired from active politics. Declaring his decision to quit the Congress at a press conference in Nahan, Chetan Parmar alleged that Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh had tried “everything” to finish the legacy of his grandfather Y S Parmar and used his name only for seeking votes. “Congress governments did nothing to promote, protect or glorify the great legacy of Dr Parmar,” he said.

Chetan Parmar also said that his father Kush Parmar won as an MLA five times but was not considered for a berth in the cabinet. “My father won two elections from Paonta Sahib in 1882 and 1985, and from Nahan in 1993, 1998 and 2007. But he was ignored every time,” he said. Chetan Parmar said that he has joined the BJP after due consultations with family members and added that all those who support his family and Dr Parmar’s legacy would join the BJP. Chetan Parmar was accorded a rousing reception when he reached the BJP office and many party workers shouted slogans in his favour.