Gujarat Elections 2017: Hardik Patel says If BJP loses, it’ll be our grand victory, if it wins, we all will lose (Image Source Twitter)

Patidar leader Hardik Patel conducted a rally in Morbi on Wednesday, at a place which is separated by 30 kilometres from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a huge gathering yesterday. Hardik Patel also held a roadshow and said at multiple meetings in the district if the BJP manages to win the elections, it will be a huge loss for the Patidar community. Adding flavour to already politically coloured Gujarat polls, Hardik also tweeted photos to show the kind of crowd he is capable of mobilising in the heart of Gujarat’s Saurashtra for next month’s assembly elections.

According to The Indian Express, the Patidar quota agitation leader slammed PM Modi and urged people to open their eyes “after two decades” of BJP governance. He added, “He (Narendra Modi) has already started crying, but people now know they are crocodile tears. So he will do something new — he may do a huge roadshow in Ahmedabad, may collapse after becoming unconscious…. The BJP will pray…. You all will be swayed and elect them once more. But that victory will not be yours or mine.” Targeting both BJP and Congress, Hardik said that if BJP loses then it will be a grand victory for Patidar community but if it wins then the whole community will lose. He added that only time will tell what the Congress does, or does not. But if the community can fight such goons then it can also fight Congress.

Hardik began his roadshow from Khakhrechi village of Maliya taluka. He then went to Bela village of Morbi taluka and Sajanpar village of Tankara taluka. As he criticised Modi and Kantilal Amrutiya, sitting BJP MLA and five-time legislator from Morbi, PAAS leader Manoj Panara introduced Amrutiya’s main challenger, Congress’s Brijesh Merja, at successive meetings and asked people to vote for him.

In an attempt to strike a chord with farmers, he said even a pair of bullocks need to be changed after five years: “If you sow the same crop repeatedly on a piece of land, the land loses its fertility.”

Taunting Modi over his remark that he had rushed to Morbi after the Machhu-II dam disaster in 1979, Hardik said, “Entire Gujarat was in Morbi at the time to help. I am happy he didn’t say there was a time he used to work in ceramic factory (here).”

The Patidar leader also slammed the BJP for GST and demonitisation, and alleged that BJP workers were responsible for violence when the Congress was in power.