Gujarat Election Opinion Poll 2017 Latest Results: BJP to decimate Congress, may win 116 out of 182 seats

Good news may come for BJP as the votes will be counted on December 18. (Photo from Twitter)

With just a few days left in the big electoral battle in Gujarat, an opinion poll results have brought good news for BJP and a bad one for Congress. According to the latest opinion poll conducted by India TV-VMR, BJP is winning 30-34 seats in North Gujarat, while Congress may bag 18-22 seats; other may bag 0-2 seats. In South Gujarat, BJP may bag 23-27 seats, while Congress is expected to win 6-10 seats and others may clinch 1-3 seats. In Saurashtra-Kutch region, BJP may get 27-31 seats, Congress may bag 23-27 seats, Others to get 0 seats. And, in Central Gujarat region, BJP to get 23-27 seats, while, Congress may get 13-17 seats and others may get 0 seats.

In total, BJP may get 106-116 seats, while Congress may get 63-73 seats and others may clinch 2-4 seats.

SEAT DETAILS: BJP vs Congress vs Others: 106-116 for BJP, 63-73 for Congress and 2-4 for Others

Region wise break up:-

Seats from North Gujarat

BJP: 30-34 seats

Congress: 18-22 seats

Others: 0-2 seats

Seats from South Gujarat

BJP: 23-27 seats

Congress: 6-10 seats

Others: 1-3 seats

Seats from Saurashtra-Kutch region

BJP: 27-31 seats

Congress: 23-27 seats

Others: 0 seats

Seat from Central Gujarat region

BJP: 23-27

Congress: 13-17 seats

Others: 0 seats

Earlier, an opinion poll by ABP-CSDS had predicted BJP’s win in Gujarat. According to this survey, BJP is set to win a majority with 95 seats, while Congres is expected to bag 82 seats and others may win 5 seats. “Out of total 182 seats, BJP, Congress and Others will clinch, 95, 82 and 5 seats respectively.

Gujarat assembly elections 2017

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. Paper trail of votes will be used in all the 50,128 polling stations of the 182 assembly constituencies to ensure transparency.

CCTV cameras will be used at border checkposts to prevent the smuggling of liquor and money and to stop anti-social elements from entering the states. There will be voter assistance booths at every polling station.

All voters in Gujarat will be able to see their votes cast through Voter-Verified Paper Trail Audit (VVPAT) machines, which will be installed along with electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Commission has set up 182 all-women polling stations, one in each assembly constituency. The height of the voting compartment has also been increased to ensure secrecy.