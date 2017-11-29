Gujarat Election 2017 LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Modi as he starts campaign blitz, again

Two days after trying to make an emotional connect with the electorate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the campaign trail in Gujarat again today. (ANI)

Gujarat Elections 2017 campaign LIVE UPDATES: Two days after trying to make an emotional connect with the electorate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the campaign trail in Gujarat again today. The PM is scheduled to address election rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat. Polling for the two-phase assembly elections in the state, having total 182 Assembly seats, will take place on 9 December and 14. Votes will be counted on 18 December.

On the first day of his election campaign on November 27, PM Modi has hit out at Congress party, especially its vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Modi accused the Congress of abusing the “son of Gujarat” and predicted that the BJP will win 151 seats in the upcoming elections.

Here are live updates of PM Narendra Modi’s election campaign in his home state:

8:10 am: PM Modi will address today’s first rally in Morbi district which was badly affected by the floods earlier this year.

8:05 am: PM Modi to address rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath today. This is Prime Minister’s second leg of campaigning before Gujarat polls on December 9.

8 am: PM Narendra Modi to address various public rallies in Gujarat.