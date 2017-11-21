Gujarat Election 2017: CM Vijay Rupani’s assets rise by 21 per cent since 2014, pitted against richest Congress candidate Indranil Rajyaguru

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (PTI Image)

Gujarat Election 2017: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday, while filing his nomination papers from Rajkot, declared assets worth Rs 9.09 crore which increased by 21 per cent since 2014. Rupani will be up against Congress candidate Indranil Rajyaguru, whose assets have also increased by 15 per cent since 2012, reports The Indian Express. Campaigning for the polls, Rupani on Monday visited Aji dam, a major source of drinking water in Rajkot and spoke of his government’s aim to end water shortage in the region. During the poll campaign, leaders from both Congress and BJP are paying visits to temples and Rupani did exactly the same when he proceeded to Ranchhod Das Ashram, a private organisation that runs a hospital. The Gujarat CM and his wife Anjali rode pillion on scooters to a Jain temple in Soni Bazar. He also went to Swaminarayan Temple, Balaji Temple and Panchnath Mahadev temple before addressing a public meeting near Bahumali Bhavan. Addressing the public meeting, Rupani took a dig at Congress for its “Vikas gando thayo chhe” (development has turned crazy) slogan. He said that BJP is contesting on the politics of development.

In the three years during which Narendra Modi occupied the post of Prime Minister, the development agenda has become so forceful that the Congress’ roots have dried up and the party has lost 20 major elections. The Congress is shaken and scared and that is why it is mocking development, Rupani said.

Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru, who will be challenging Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West constituency, has also declared assets worth Rs 141 crore. In his 2012 election affidavit, Rajguru declared assets of Rs 122 crore. According to DNA, as per his affidavit, the Congress MLA seems to be fond of luxury cars. He recently bought a Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 crore. He also owns another 12 vehicles, including luxury cars, jeeps, tractors worth Rs 1.23 crore. He also owns a Volkswagen Beetle, Land Rower, BMW, Toyota Innova and Toyota Camry. The registration number of all vehicles owned by him end with the number 99.

Rajkot was a Congress stronghold. However in 1985, the newly-formed BJP took this seat away from it. Since then, the BJP has not lost. But this time, owing to Patidar agitation, the Congress may be able to put up a fight on this seat. Around 75,000 voters in Rajkot West are Patidars and there is uncertainty over who they chose. There are about 3 lakh registered voters in Rajkot West. The break-up of voters according to caste is as follows: 42,000 Kadwa Patels, 33,000 Leuva Patels, 25,000 Brahmins, 25,000 Lohanas, 22,000 minority voters, 20,000 Baniyas and 10,000 Kshatriyas. Rajguru, who is a Brahmin, will contest against Rupani, who is a Jain. It is important to note that the deciding factor could be the 75,000 Patidar votes in the constituency.