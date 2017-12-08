Yogi Adityanath on Mani Shankar Aiyar neech remark: Gujarat will teach lesson in Assembly polls

Yogi Adityanath said that the remarks by Mani Shankar Aiyar were quite unfortunate. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the people of Gujarat would teach the party a lesson to the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Speaking to reporters in Anand district of Gujarat, the chief minister said that the remarks by Mani Shankar Aiyar were quite unfortunate. Condemning the remark, Yogi Adityanath said that using such words for the Prime Minister was an insult to India and as also people of the country.

The Congress on Thursday in its damage control effort before Gujarat Polls, suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party after he called Prime Minister Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” (a vile man). earlier in the day. Later, Aiyar clarified that the gaffe occurred due to his poor knowledge of Hindi language. “If any damage has been done to Congress because of what I said or did then I am saddened by it. I had no such intention. I am ready to accept any punishment that the Congress party wants to give me,” Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Friday over his comment.

Within hours after his remark, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter asking Aiyar to apologise for his statement. “BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the social network site on Thursday. The party has also issued a show cause notice against the leader. Gujarat is going to the first phase of polls on Saturday. The second phase will be held on December 14. Results will be announced on December 18.