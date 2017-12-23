Will win 135 seats in next Gujarat Assembly elections, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering of party workers in Ahmedabad on Saturday said that if Congress as a family and a party unites, then it is difficult for others to defeat them. (Reuters)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering of party workers in Ahmedabad on Saturday said that if Congress as a family and a party unites, then it is difficult for others to defeat them. Rahul during his speech said, “We suffered loss in the Gujarat elections, but in truth, we have won because the BJP fought with anger and had all the state-machineries at their disposal. We had only truth as a tool and we fought with love.” Rahul urging his co-workers to come together as a family to fight the next Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections said that 90 per cent people fought together and made efforts with the Congress in the election, while 5-10 per cent of the Congress workers restrained from helping the party attain votes in the state during the assembly election that happened in two phases on December 9 and December 14.

The Congress President and MP from Amethi emphasised that their opposition had won only with a 10 seat margin that indicates Congress’s ability to make a comeback in the next elections. Rahul promised his party workers that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Congress will fight for the majority as a stronger contender and will take the fight to BJP at every level.

Rahul continuing his tirade against the opposition in Gujarat said that the new government formed which would be responsible for running the state won’t maintain governance after the next five years. Rahul asserted that in the next Vidhan Sabha Congress will win 135 seats and take a majority over governance. Rahul further promised the party workers listening to his speech a seat each in the Vidhan Sabha following their win in the next elections.

The Congress had won 77 seats while BJP acquired 100 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections. However, Congress had been leading BJP during early morning counting rounds and captured the BJP bastion, Saurashtra, in Gujarat too. BJP had won 36 seats in the previous election whereas they could win in only 23 seats in their Saurashtra constituency, which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described as a ‘hole’ in their votebank.