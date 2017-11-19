Why everyone thinks BJP will win Gujarat election 2017: Nitish Kumar gives reason that no one is talking about

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File)

Gujarat election 2017: As the battle for the crucial election in PM Narendra Modi’s home state heats up, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has predicted a massive win for the ruling BJP. Kumar, who recently joined hands with the BJP in Bihar, on Saturday said that the saffron party will not just win but also break its own record in the state. The BJP has been ruling in Gujarat for the last 22 years. Opinion polls, as well as political pundits, have predicted a BJP win in the state, even as Congress appears to be making a comeback in the state. The doubts over the performance of the ruling BJP have emerged because of a number of reasons, including the absence of a charismatic leader like PM Modi, who served Gujarat as CM for 15 years, in the state. The state has witnessed massive protests by Patidars for reservation in government jobs and colleges in the last two years. Moreover, the changed tactics of Congress and new-found confidence of its vice-president Rahul Gandhi have given reasons for the BJP to worry. However, Kumar believes nothing can stop a BJP win in the state this year.

At an event organized by a media house in Patna on Saturday, the Bihar CM also gave a reason no one is talking about. Kumar said people of Gujarat have sent Modi to Delhi, made him the Prime Minister of the country. There is no way the people of the state would now defeat Modi in his own state, Kumar said, adding BJP would improve its tally of the 2012 election in the state this year.

Kumar also said the pace of development works in Bihar has improved ever since he joined hands with BJP around four months ago.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s party JD(U) on Saturday took a swipe at the recent luncheon meeting between Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. JD(U) claimed the Congress vice-president in the past was averse to any show of proximity to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Both Gandhi and Yadav had met over lunch at a restaurant in Delhi on Friday after which the latter had posted a photograph of the occasion on Twitter. “It seems a new relationship is being built between Bofors and ‘Chara’ (fodder)”, Janata Dal (United) chief spokesman Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying in an obvious dig at the scams in which the names of top leaders of the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have figured.