Why care for sex CD, says Hardik Patel, do not ignore real issues, focus on problems of Gujarat

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has been in the center of an accusation game played in the state of Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections that are soon to be held there. Hardik Patel has been accused of featuring in a sex CD which he alleged was released by the BJP to tarnish his reputation in his Patel community. Hardik Patel while speaking to Zee News on Tuesday questioned the legitimacy of his personal life issues being raised while the real issues in the state are being diverted. Gujarat will see its assembly elections being held on December 9.

Hardik said that there were a number of other important matters that need attention rather than trying to establish if it was indeed him in the sex CD. “It should not be a concern for anyone’s if it is me in the CD. Why am I expected to answer questions about my personal life? The CD is completely false and if you give me Rs 2 crore, I can put (Vijay) Rupani’s face in the video,” he said.

Hardik went on to blame BJP and said, “Once again BJP is using ‘dirty tactics’ to deviate focus from the real issues that face people of Gujarat.” While speaking to the reporter – on a lighter note – he said that he should be more cautious. Hardik said, “As of today onwards, I will keep windows shut even when I take a bath.”

The alleged sex clip of Hardik went viral after being released. Post that the Patidar leader said that the CD was morphed and was done under the command of the BJP. The video allegedly shows Hardik Patel with a girl in a hotel room and appeared to have been shot on May 16, 2017. The authenticity of the CD is yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, last week Patidar leader Hardik Patel announced his support to the Congress for the upcoming Gujarat polls, stating that the party has promised to give reservation under Article 31(C) of the Constitution, if voted to power. Hardik had said that reservation formula given by the Congress for his community will be over and above the present 50 per cent quota and opined that the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court was just a “suggestion” and can be breached if the state government wants.